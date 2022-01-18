CENTRAL SQUARE — A Central Square school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a letter received by The Palladium-Times sent out by the Central Square district superintendent, addressing the community.
The driver, David E. Wines, 48, of West Monroe, was accused of driving the school bus while under the influence Tuesday morning, which had 55 children on board, Superintendent Thomas Colabufo said.
Wines was charged with aggravated DWI while operating a school bus, a class E felony, along with the class A misdemeanor child endangerment charge. Wines was transported to the Oswego County Public Safety Building for Centralized Arraignment Court.
Forty-seven of the children on board were aged 15 and younger, New York State police said.
Superintendent Colabufo mentioned in his letter to the community that the Oswego County District Attorney’s office told Central Square district representatives that the deputies arrested Wines after a report was made earlier today by district officials. Colabufo allegedly sent the letter to the parents of children on the bus first, then sent it to out to the community at large.
Troopers said Colabufo made contact with them after the bus driver was determined to have a blood-alcohol count of .09% after submitting to random drug and alcohol testing. The testing was part of the drivers’ union contract with the school district, state police said. State Police administered another test later on where Wines was reported having a blood alcohol content of .04%.
Wines is on administrative leave and is no longer driving for the district, according to the superintendent's letter.
