Central Square defeats Oswego as Bucs girls basketball weathers back-to-back weekend games

OSWEGO — The Oswego High School varsity girls basketball team knew it would be a challenging, compressed season but will press on after two weekend losses.
After falling in overtime Friday night to East Syracuse-Minoa, the Bucs took the floor again just hours later against Central Square for a Saturday morning contest that ended in a 60-29 Redhawk win.
With limited practices and a tight schedule, including three games in four days, Oswego coach Joe Babcock his squad is “learning on the fly,” due to the young makeup of the program this season. COVID-19 also took away any opportunities for a summer program, creating some sharp learning curves.
“We had shots today that just didn’t drop,” Babcock said after the game. “These kids haven’t really had a lot of activity in a year. They go up and down the court a few times, they get spaghetti legs and it’s more difficult to shoot.”
Central Square got off to a fast and physical start, dropping 16 points in the first quarter while also maintaining a strong full-court press. Points accumulated fast and the press continued throughout a majority of the game. Oswego did not hit double-digits until the middle of the second quarter.
The Bucs had only a handful of practices to prepare for the Redhawks’ intense defense and Babcock praised his team for its ability to figure out “things on the run.”
“We really didn’t have that much trouble with their press. We were getting the ball up the court,” Babcock said. “Again, if that ball doesn’t go in, it’s tough to win a ball game.”
Central Square senior Julia Mann dropped in a layup with 4:18 remaining in the game to become the school’s all-time leading scorer of any gender. Mann finished with 15 points in the contest against the Bucs.
The Redhawks called a quick timeout after the layup to celebrate the milestone. With the Bucs’ young team watching, Babcock said tried to emphasize that Mann is “a different player that deserves more attention than the other ones.”
“It seems like a lot of teams [break records] when they play us,” Babcock said. “For her to become the all-time leader, that’s a pretty big accomplishment. We’re always looking at [Mann] when we play Central Square.”
Senior Mary Culeton led the Bucs with nine points, followed by Riley King whose two 3-pointers gave her six total for the game. Andrealis Colon and Adriana Ellis both chipped in three points, as well.
The Bucs also saw some different faces on the court, including some sophomores and freshmen. Vanessa Tassie-Ferlito and Alexa Kuzawski, both freshmen, added two points of their own. Babcock said that these freshmen would typically be on the junior varsity roster, but Oswego voted not to host winter JV sports this year due to COVID-19 and other restrictions.
“With [the freshmen] working hard in practice and not being able to play in the last couple games since they were tight games, if I have a chance to get them in and get them the experience of playing, that’s what we’re going to do,” Babcock said.
The Bucs (0-4) have an off-day on Sunday then get right back to the court with a home matchup against Auburn (4-1) on Monday at 5 p.m. at the David Powers Gymnasium.
After some tight losses and both games against Central Square, Babcock said he’s trying to keep morale up.
“Auburn’s a really good team, too. They’re well-coached,” Babcock said. “The biggest thing right now is keeping this team positive. … [I’m trying to] get them to understand it’s a process.”
