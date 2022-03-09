OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered the County’s COVID-19 community level from “high” to “medium.”
“This is a result of our community’s collaborative efforts to stop the spread of the virus,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Even so, Oswego County’s case numbers are still higher compared to many other counties in the state, so we need to remain vigilant. This means that residents need to get vaccinated and boosted if they are eligible, and keep at-home COVID-19 rapid tests on hand.”
Huang added that the CDC’s data showed that only 303 booster doses were administered last week across the county. “This is down from 440 doses the previous week, and even further still from the nearly 1,000 doses that were administered two weeks ago,” he said. “We continue to hold vaccination clinics and many local pharmacies and health care providers’ offices are also helping with vaccination efforts. I urge residents to go to one of these places and get vaccinated or boosted if they are eligible.”
From Feb. 28 through March 6, an additional 241 residents tested positive for COVID-19. This includes results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests. In addition, three more COVID-19-related deaths of county residents were reported by the New York State Department of Health, bringing the total to 180. “Our condolences go out to the families and loved ones of these people,” said Huang.
The following report reflects data collected from Feb. 28 through March 6:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 3,227
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 180
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 7.46%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 61
An additional 12 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Feb. 27 and March 5, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
The Oswego County Health Department holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics and vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Facemasks are required at all clinics, and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a county clinic while supplies last.
Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com for a full list of upcoming clinics.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the state’s website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If they do, they should report the exposure on the county health department’s online portal.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should also contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.