CCC to serve up elite culinary education at new institute

Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Holchul and CCC President Dr. Brian M. Durant take a tour of the school’s new DRI-funded Culinary Institute due to open on Aug. 30 on Wednesday, July 14. The institute is the first finished project funded by the $10 million awarded to Auburn in July of 2018. A Buffalo native, Hochul entertained students with a tale of her expert chicken wing technique — and secret sauces.