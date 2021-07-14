CCC to serve up elite culinary education at new institute

AUBURN — Cayuga Community College is cooking up a new line of study and on Wednesday, Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Holchul set the table for the opening of a new culinary kitchen classroom.
Hochul, along with SUNY Chancellor Dr. Jim Malatras, Cayuga Community College President Dr. Brian M. Durant and other local dignitaries cut the ribbon to introduce the new Cayuga Culinary Institute, located at 161 Genesee St. in the Plaza of the Arts building. It is the first completed project made possible by the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative awarded to Auburn in July 2018.
According to Chef Mark Fitzgerald, the institute’s lead instructor, the state-of-the-art facility is made up of 12 stations inside three separate suites fully stocked with amenitites including shining stainless steel appliances, countertops and cookware.
Durant said he was grateful for the support from New York leaders, including SUNY and other local partners.
“On behalf of our college trustees, faculty and staff of the college: we could not be more excited to show off this beautiful culinary institute,” Durant said. “It is a long vision of the institution and one we can finally see realized, as our students, some who are among us today, will be able to enroll in some of their first classes later this summer. “
Hochul called the Cayuga Culinary Institute a “truly gorgeous facility” that will be in such high demand, it’ll have to add night classes.”
“We also need a place where young people can see a future,” she said, microphone in hand.
Holchul, along with what she described as everyone else in the country, is re-thinking the dining aspects of their lives.
“I’m never cooking at home again,” she said with a smile.
Malatras, a frequent CNY visitor, said Durant was a model of what college presidents in the Empire State should be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.