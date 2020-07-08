CCC to keep courses primarily online this fall

FULTON — When the new semester begins on Aug. 31, almost all of Cayuga Community College’s programs will be offered in a distance learning format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
President Brian Durant announced Tuesday at least 85 percent of fall courses at Cayuga Community College (CCC) will be online and require no physical presence on either the Auburn or Fulton campus. The plan, recently approved by the State University of New York, was designed based on guidance from state, local and SUNY leaders, CCC officials said.
All of Cayuga’s summer classes were held remotely after spring classes were moved to a distance learning model in March.
“Ultimately, as we got to mid July we felt it was important to make an announcement to students so they knew what to expect as we get set to begin our fall semester,” Durant told The Palladium-Times Wednesday.
CCC has put into place several mandatory health practices to protect students and staff for hands-on learning, such as nursing courses or science labs. Both campuses will have a single point of entry and exit, with mandatory temperature checks to enter the building. Facial coverings will also be required, with disposable masks available for those who arrive without one.
Cayuga has also implemented social distancing measures such as plexiglass barriers in offices and hygiene and respiratory etiquette information will be posted around campus.
Recreational areas will be closed and enhanced sanitation measures taken, officials said.
Student support services and tutoring, as well as advisement, will be offered remotely, with in-person appointments available should the need arise. Student Life activities will be primarily online, while fall athletic programs have been suspended.
Durant said the college still wants students to have a “full college experience,” even if it’s in a “slightly different way.”
The re-opening plan may be altered based on additional information and guidance from state and SUNY leaders, CCC leaders said, and a contingency plan has been developed if all college operations must move off-campus.
Like many organizations, CCC is focused on staying flexible through unusual times.
“We’re fortunate in our region to have leaders in the health department and government providing information and guidance,” Durant said. “Ultimately, we’re in a world that’s very difficult, and in my opinion, nearly impossible to predict. The best we can do is be prepared and have contingency plans.”
Any decision about the spring semester would likely happen before registration begins in November.
“At this point, we’re focused on bringing in the new class, and preparing for orientation and a successful fall semester,” Durant said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.