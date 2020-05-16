Cayuga summer courses going online for 2020

FULTON — Cayuga Community College will offer its extensive summer 2020 courses remotely, with students enjoying increased course options and the full spectrum of Cayuga’s support services.
Transitioning summer courses to a distance learning format ensures the health and safety of Cayuga’s students, faculty and staff, and helps students continue their academic pursuits. Certain courses will include remote real-time discussions between students and faculty to enhance the students’ educational experience. Cayuga’s students have shown tremendous resilience and success in this format after the College shifted courses to distance learning for its spring semester in response to the coronavirus.
An expanded summer course catalog and continued access to support services will help students continue their pattern of success in the distance learning format, said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant.
“While we certainly look forward to having our students back on campus, this is the best way to help students follow their academic pathway and do so in a safe, healthy environment. Our students have adapted to distance learning with incredible success, and we are proud of their resilience,” said President Durant. “We are confident this remote format will be successful until we can welcome our students back to campus.”
The college’s summer term runs May 27-Aug. 4, with specific courses available during the full term (10-week session) and in five-week increments from May 27-June 30 and July 8-Aug. 11. Course registration is currently open.
Cayuga traditionally offers a diverse set of summer courses. For the 2020 summer term, more than 150 courses are available, ranging from Renaissance art history and business to essential sciences like biology, genetics and environmental science. Student support services such as tutoring, library resources and financial aid assistance will be offered remotely.
To learn more, visit www.cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schedule-of-classes/summer/
