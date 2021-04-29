Carnival Eats Harborfest returns

OSWEGO — Harborfest officials this week have announced a weekend celebration of carnival food sure to please all members of the family — but one in particular.
Set to run from noon to 7 p.m. on May 7, 8 and 9 (Mother’s Day), Carnival Eats presented by Main Event Amusement will join Oswego Harborfest to bring a taste of summer to the Port City a little early.
Carnival Eats Harborfest will set up at the Lake Street Parking Lot adjacent to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Port of Oswego Authority is providing the space to Carnival Eats and Harborfest.
“We are excited to return once again to the Port City” said a statement from the Solvay-based company. “We enjoy working with Oswego Harborfest to provide many of these carnival favorites and the people of Oswego have been extremely supportive and we are excited to be back.”
All state-mandated COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place and all employees will wear masks and gloves, officials said. Ordering lines will be monitored, and guests will be asked to properly social distance and will be required to wear a mask when ordering. Items can be paid for by cash, credit or debit card.
Some favorites on the menu include:
• Deep fried Oreos
• Deep fried Twinkies
• Funnel cakes
• Candy and carmel apples
• Corn dogs
• Fried dough
• Fried cheese on a stick
• Cotton candy
• Greek gyros
• Fresh-squeezed lemonade
• Chicken gyros
• Italian sausage
• French fries
• Hot dogs
• Deep-fried pickles
• Fair novelties
• Ashley Lynn Wine Slushies
Carnival Eats Harborfest will run May 7, 8 and 9 from noon to 7 p.m. each day, at the Lake Street parking lot adjacent to the U.S. Coast Guard Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.