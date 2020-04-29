Child Care & Development Council of Oswego County can connect parents, providers
OSWEGO — ICP’s Child Care & Development Council of Oswego County (CCDC) applauds the action of the Cuomo Administration in developing a plan to provide child care to essential workers at no cost. The allocation for these targeted child care scholarships is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”). New York was awarded a total of $163.6 million in emergency relief for the state’s child care system.
A portion of this funding will be used to provide the child care scholarships for income eligible essential workers. Essential workers using a regulated child care provider will receive a scholarship for the cost of care while NY is on PAUSE. All OCFS Licensed/Registered child care programs that serve essential workers and their families may participate in this new program as funding allows.
Access to affordable and safe child care is a barrier for working parents during the best of times, and even more so during a crisis. New York State’s plan will ensure that the workforce needed to protect and care for the public during this pandemic has the child care they need to continue to work. Child Care Resource and Referral agencies such as CCDC are the child care experts and the conduit to accessing child care in Oswego County.
If you meet the definition of an essential employee and have child care needs, apply at https://forms.gle/9Fk827RCQu3bokNA6.
You will be contacted by the CCDC within 24 hours of your submission. Child Care Specialists will gather information about your household and help you identify a participating child care provider or work with your current licensed/registered child care program.
The CCDC is a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County (ICP), a social care agency committed to supporting and improving the quality of life for youth and families in Oswego County. For more information, visit www.icpoc.org, email at info.icpoc@gmail.com, or call 315-343-2344, extension 10.
