FULTON — An alarming percentage of child safety seats are not installed correctly.
According to recent polling, about 90 percent of all child safety seats are installed incorrectly, said Kyle Boeckmann, coordinator of traffic safety education for the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board.
Last Saturday — the final day of Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week — a free car safety seat check was held at Menter Ambulance in Fulton, and that 90 percent figure rang true in 10 car safety seat checks that were done through appointments.
“Of the 10 seats, nine were installed incorrectly or using the wrong overall seat,” Boeckmann said. “The one seat that was installed correctly was using ‘aftermarket’ items. Aftermarket items include mirrors, toys, covers, or other items that are not approved for use with that specific seat.”
Among the certified car seat technicians on hand were Officer Scott Maynard of New York State University Police, SUNY Oswego, and Trooper Angela Pietroski of Hastings-based New York State Police.
A demonstration seat was set up at the event so the inspectors could show the parents the proper techniques.
“We’re showing them how to do it. They’re watching us, learning from us, and educating themselves,” Pietroski said.
She said people make these appointments for any number of reasons. It could be that it’s their first child and they’ve never used a safety seat before, or it could be that the safety seat or their vehicle is new. The appointments take an average of about 45 minutes, but it’s time well spent to leave with the knowledge that the child is being properly protected.
“Education is the key here,” Pietroski said.
One of the first things that is checked is the safety seat itself, before it’s installed in the vehicle.
“We were just checking the straps to make sure that the straps were tight and that they are positioned correctly for the child,” Officer Maynard said. “If you don’t have them positioned correctly or if they are not tight enough, the straps aren’t going to do their job in case of an accident or a collision. You want them to be secure and hold the child in so that the seat can do its job.”
All car seats now sold in the United States have to meet federal motor vehicle safety standards, Maynard said.
Upon purchasing a new safety seat, parents should reference both the seat manual and their vehicle’s manual to ensure proper installation of the safety seat.
“You could have it installed correctly for the car, but it might not be following the instructions for the car seat. You want to meet the standards of both manuals,” Maynard said.
New York State law requires a rear-facing safety seat for children under the age of 2. After that, parents should check the safety seat manufacturer’s weight and height recommendations.
Maynard said parents should keep their children in rear-facing seats for as long as they can.
“A rear-facing seat is safer than a front forward-facing seat,” he said.
Another consideration is the age of the safety seat. Maynard said the car seat technicians check the make, model, and expiration date for each seat.
“Every seat only has a certain amount of years before it will expire,” Maynard said. “Plastic breaks down over time. It can lose its rigidity. It can lose its safety. We want the seat to be able to function, to guarantee it’s going to work.”
Usually, a child safety seat expires in about six years, he said.
Technicians also do a recall check. If there was a recall, the technicians make the parents aware of it and advise them to either get a different seat or contact the manufacturer to get the problem fixed.
There are some common mistakes parents make when putting their children in safety seats. These include straps not being tight enough or routed incorrectly, not having the safety seat positioned properly, or use of items that did not come with the safety seat itself, such as head supports, mirrors, or toys.
“That could affect how the seat performs in a collision,” Maynard said. “Stick with the manufacturer’s recommendations. The car seat is tested a specific way under specific guidelines with their equipment. When you start introducing other things to it, you’re now affecting how it might perform in a collision. You don’t want that.”
Both Trooper Pietroski and Officer Maynard said they underwent about a week of training to become child safety seat technicians. They were trained on every type of safety seat.
“We went from learning how the retractable seat belts work to learning the vehicle manuals to the seat manuals to how to put them in,” Pietroski said. “It all started with the vehicle itself and the seat itself.”
Saturday’s free car seat safety check was held through a grant from the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
Appointments can be made at some police agencies. Those who meet the criteria could get a safety seat at no cost through the low-income seat program.
For those wanting more information on how to make an appointment, contact the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board at oswgtsb@icpoc.org or call 315-343-2344, ext. 22.
A car seat safety check could be the most important 45 minutes that you ever spend.
“It comes down just to educating the public,” Pietroski said. “It makes us feel good when we educate people. Our number one thing is the safety of the child.”
