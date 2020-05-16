Canal Corporation releases projected 2020 navigation dates

ALBANY — The New York State Canal Corporation on Friday announced much of the 524-mile Canal system will open for through navigation as soon as mid-summer, with maintenance and construction projects set to resume on a regional basis under the “NY Forward Reopening” plan.
Canal Corporation officials said in a notice to mariners that all locks in central New York, including on the Oswego Canal, are slated to open by July 4 — with the exception of Oswego's Lock O-7.
Located just south of the Utica Street Bridge, Lock O-7 is in the third year of a three-year rehabilitation project slated to construct new a lock house and lock operator shelter, install a new cofferdam and rock anchors, reface lock walls and the refurbish of operating machinery. The entire effort on the 104-year-old lock is expected to cost the state around $25 million, according to officials.
Friday's announcement noted that navigation aids are not currently in place, but will be installed on the Canal system as the regions open. Mariners are also urged to follow public health guidelines.
"All users of the Canal system and adjacent Empire State Trail are encouraged to practice social distancing while using boat launches, trails and other public resources," said Canal Corp spokesman Shane Mahar.
More information and announcements regarding specific lock or regional openings will be communicated through the Canal Corporation’s “Notice to Mariners” notification program available at www.canals.ny.gov.
The complete Canal opening schedule is below:
OPENING SCHEDULE (TENTATIVE)
Capital Region – “NY Forward Reopening” Date TBD
- Erie Canal from Lock E-2 in Waterford to Lock E-9 in Rotterdam
- Champlain Canal from Lock C-1 in Waterford to Lock C-12 in Whitehall
Mohawk Valley Region – Locks opening in phases, targeted for between July 4 & Aug. 10
- Erie Canal Lock E-10 in Cranesville through Sylvan Beach at Oneida Lake
Central NY Region – Locks targeted for opening by July 4
- Erie Canal from Oneida Lake to Lock E-25 in May’s Point
- Oswego Canal – except Lock O-7 in Oswego
Finger Lakes Region – Locks targeted for opening by July 4
- Erie Canal from Lock E-25 in May’s Point to Locks E-34/35 in Lockport – except Lock E-26 in Clyde
- Cayuga – Seneca Canal – except Locks CS-2/3 in Seneca Falls
Western NY Region – “NY Forward Reopening” Date TBD
- Erie Canal Locks E-34/35 in Lockport through Tonawanda
