Campus kerfuffle draws attention from famous alums

OSWEGO — A conflict on campus between student-led organizations is drawing national attention from some of SUNY Oswego’s most prominent alumni.
Student groups receive budget funding each year from the school’s Student Association (SA), a legislative body unique to each SUNY campus. As the SUNY Oswego SA was planning out its 2021-2022 budgets, members of the college’s student-run media balked at what they called a lack of representation.
“We’re not asking for more money or special treatment,” said Ben Grieco, a SUNY Oswego senior who serves as the editor of the student publication The Oswegonian. Grieco also provides freelance sports coverage for this newspaper.
Specifically, members of The Oswegonian, television station WTOP and radio station WNYO claim they were shut out of budget talks and denied the opportunity to address SA before funding decisions were made.
“This is crazy,” said Al Roker, co-host of NBC’s “TODAY.” “SUNY Oswego student-run media not only provide information to the student body and training for media students on campus, but to many who live off campus and to many Oswegonians.”
Once Roker weighed in, the story took on a life of its own with support for student media organizations pouring in via social media from alums fondly recalling their days contributing for TV, radio or print.
Several hours later, a second Laker with a signature sandwich at the Oswego Sub Shop got into the mix.
“Always been very proud of my alma mater but the cutting of these particular budgets is a bad idea... even worse is not allowing these voices to at least be heard,” wrote ESPN “Sportscenter” anchor and voice of “Monday Night Football” Steve Levy.
In a letter signed by Grieco, WNYO General Manager Jennifer Robilotto and WTOP GM Matthew Green, the outlets laid out their grievances.
“For the first time in recent history, the SUNY Oswego Student Association and its budget council denied our student-run media organizations the opportunity to present and explain our budget proposals,” the letter reads. “The experience we gain as student members of these organizations has been negatively impacted by the SUNY Oswego SA budgeting practices. We, as student leaders, have been forced into a position to prioritize our income lines over teaching our own members.”
The media orgs say that while their budgets for the last several years “have been drastically cut and reduced by SA and its budget council,” they’re not after more money — just a better process.
“We want to emphasize that this isn’t ‘us versus everyone else,’” Grieco wrote on Twitter. “This is fighting for transparency and due process for every single SA-funded club on campus versus Student Association.”
An SA meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening — the catalyst for the controversy — was cancelled late in the afternoon.
“Senate will be cancelled for today due (to) comments made by people,” an SA representative wrote in cancelling the meeting. “If you are interested in joining the next Senate meeting, please look out for an email and announcement on the SA social media page.”
It was an unpopular decision.
“We’ll just show up stronger next time,” Grieco said.
A letter co-authored by the faculty advisors of The Oswegonian, WTOP and WNYO pledged support for the student journalists.
“Student media play and integral role on college campuses — especially publicly funded institutions like SUNY Oswego,” wrote Dr. Brian Moritz, Dr. David Crider and Professor Michael Riecke. “They are the voice of the student body, and ensure that student concerns are aired and heard. At a time when freedom of the press is under fire across the country, the Student Association and its budget council should not be threatening to choke off funding to the campus’ independent media without any transparency, debate or the chance for organizations to present proposed budgets of their own.”
