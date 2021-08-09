OSWEGO — Most adults would agree experiencing the loss of a loved one is maybe life’s greatest challenge, and for a child, with a limited understanding of death, perhaps even greater.
Which is why the Friends of Oswego County Hospice have for the past 22 years sponsored Camp Rainbow of Hope, a counseling and healing program for children who’ve had a close friend or family member pass away.
Held at Camp Hollis, a residential summer camp just outside the city of Oswego, children between the ages of 7-12 learn the beginning stages of how to process their grief through activities and interpersonal contact with trained counselors not much older than themselves, guided by adult staff members.
This year’s camp will be held Aug. 15 and 16.
Betty Dunsmoor, director of Camp Rainbow of Hope, said the camp is a wonderful environment that benefits not just the many children of Oswego County, but the teenage councilors and adults too.
“Many of our teenage to young adult counselors (14-20) are former clients of Camp Rainbow of Hope,” Dunsmoor said. “We feel, and hope, they can get as much, if not more healing, by helping those in the same situation they found themselves in not long ago.”
Applications are submitted for bereaved children, as are applications for councilors, or “Big Buddies” as they’re called, and Dunsmoor said children and councilors are matched through a series of study of the applications to give the child the best chance of pairing with someone the staff feels they can relate to.
“We want the best match for each camper,” Dunsmoor said. “ And we get that about 98 percent of the time.”
Dunsmoor explained they get about 30 applications a year, except for last year, as the pandemic kept the camp from opening.
“Every year we are jam packed,” she said. “ Last year we couldn’t open so instead we provided goody bags with different kinds of treats and grief coping tools.”
Dunsmoor said this year the camp is still not being held overnight, just during the day, but hopefully next year it will be safe enough to be overnight again.
Elena Twiss, executive director of the Friends of Oswego County Hospice, said in her three years as executive director, she’s seen firsthand the impression the camp has had on the children as they take in the therapeutic activities. These activities include writing poems, watching and discussing movies, and writing letters and then burying them with a plant.
Moreover, campers participate in interactive storytelling and healing circles, along with activities such as hiking, swimming, campfires, and arts and crafts. These activities, along with a memorial service, are designed to help the camper reflect and share memories of the person for whom they are grieving.
“Camp Rainbow of Hope is a wonderful program,” Twiss said. “It benefits not just the children in our county, but also children outside our county once the Oswego County applicants are exhausted.”
In addition, Twiss said she’s seen lifelong bonds established and friendships created between the campers.
Twiss said she wants to thank the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services for their grant for Camp Rainbow of Hope and the annual Oswego Wing Walk organized by Eric Enright, Shandon O’Connor, Vaishali Willis and all the volunteers who donate the funds they raise in this event to Camp Rainbow of Hope.
A committee reviews all applications. When an application is approved, the parents and or guardians of the child are notified.
For more information see www.friendsofhospice.org.
