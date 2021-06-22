OSWEGO TOWN — A summer camp for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one will once again take place this summer.
At Camp Rainbow of Hope, the unique experience allows children to enjoy fun typical summer camp activities mixed with therapeutic group activities led by certified mental health counselors.
Camp Rainbow is typically held as a three-day overnight camp, but was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the Camp Rainbow committee is planning a day camp schedule that will integrate the healing components as well as the fun camp activities in a shorter time frame.
Camp Rainbow of Hope is being held at Camp Hollis on Aug. 15 and 16. Campers (age 7-12) are asked to note their preference of one day on their application in an effort to keep group sizes small. Big Buddies (ages 13-18) will be asked to attend both dates. Applications and more information can be found on the Friends of Hospice website at friendsofhospice.org/events.
