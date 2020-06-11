Camp Hollis day camp to open

OSWEGO — Camp Hollis will be open for day camps this summer, Oswego County officials announced Tuesday.
The camp, which is owned by Oswego County and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, will implement new safety measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week said summer day camps could reopen on June 29.
Campers will have their temperatures checked when they arrive each morning, there will be smaller group sizes and masks will be provided when social distancing isn’t possible, officials said. There will also be more hand washing and sterilization between activities, as well as curbside drop-off and pickup so parents don’t have to leave their cars.
“We’ll continue to look for and implement any additional health department and (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for children’s camping,” Camp Coordinator Zach Grulich said.
Located in the town of Oswego on the shore of Lake Ontario, the camp experience for children ages 6-12 includes a wide variety of activities, such as group activities, team building, swimming and nature study.
“Although we won’t be running our traditional overnight camp this summer due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to still be able to provide a camp program for our area’s youth,” Grulich said. “Children in our day camp program will still be able to enjoy all that Camp Hollis has to offer with camp activities such as swimming, nature hikes, sports, arts and crafts, a rope course and more.”
The day camp begins June 29 through July 3, and the camp continues through the week of Aug. 10 through Aug. 14. The camp is $100 per week for children for the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. camp program, with an additional $25 for extended care. Lunch and a snack are provided at no extra cost.
Anyone experiencing financial hardship can apply for a scholarship through the Friends of Camp Hollis Scholarship Fund on the Youth Bureau website.
