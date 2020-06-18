Calvin confirmed as Oswego City School District superintendent

OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously confirmed Mathis Calvin III as the district’s next superintendent.
In a virtual meeting, members of the board spoke with one voice to appoint and welcome Calvin. His contract runs from July 1, 2020 through Aug. 31, 2023.
“The Board of Education is unanimously committed to supporting Dr. Calvin and ensuring a seamless transition to the Oswego City School District,” board President Heather DelConte said.
A Rochester native, Calvin has served as superintendent as Wayne Central School District and Stockbridge Valley (NY) Central School District for the past ten years. He began his career in special education and has been married for 25 years with three children.
The district has been in search of a chief administrator since Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey announced earlier this year he would retire after a 36-year career in education.
“I wish Dr. Calvin the very best as he assumes the leadership of this amazing school district,” Goewey said Thursday. “He has an amazing team and a student-centered staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.