BURBANK, California — Television's number-one new comedy will return for a second season after Oswego’s Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught introduced America to its newest television sweetheart.
“Call Me Kat” stars Mayim Bialik with Gabriel-Vaught producing, and aired 13 episodes in its original run earlier this year after premiering following the Super Bowl. On Monday, company officials announced the ensemble show had been renewed for a second season.
“We are excited to renew ‘Call Me Kat’ and have Mayim, Cheyenne, Swoosie, Leslie, Kyla and Julian return for their second season. Together, they share a winning chemistry that we, and viewers, adore,” said Michael Thorn, FOX’s president of entertainment. “On behalf of everyone here at Fox, congratulations to this incredible cast and our terrific partners at Warner Bros.”
It’s the latest achievement for Bialik and Gabriel-Vaught, who struck out on their own to found a new production company following the wrap of “The Big Bang Theory,” where they collaborated for nearly a decade. Sad Clown Productions’ first effort at original programming starred the former “Blossom” actress with Gabriel-Vaught overseeing operations.
“It’s a great feeling having a show people want to see again,” Gabriel-Vaught told The Palladium-Times on Tuesday. “We were very relieved, very happy, and excited to move forward to tell more stories.”
The show follows Kat Silver, a 39-year-old single woman navigating middle age and modern problems. Its diverse cast of eccentric characters inhabits a slightly fictionalized Louisville, Kentucky, and centers on and around Kat’s cat café.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Call Me Kat” marks FOX’s first live-action scripted original renewal for the 2021-22 season, and joins previously picked up animated comedies Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, Family Guy, the Great North and the Simpsons. The network will also debut scripted series the Big Leap, the Cleaning Lady, Monarch, Our Kind of People and This Country for next season. An animated comedy from Dan Harmon is also reportedly set for next year.
“Creating a show and making the first is wonderful, but to attract viewers is a whole different thing,” Gabriel-Vaught said.
An Oswego High School Class of 2000 graduate, Gabriel-Vaught holds degrees from SUNY Plattsburgh and the Syracuse University S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications but cut her teeth in the Hollywood production trenches. Working her way up to hold a senior position with “Big Bang Theory” creator Chuck Lorre’s production company. Now as a partner in Sad Clown Productions, she and Bialik are looking to the future.
“The most important thing as we go forward is to be able to collaborate as much as possible with our producers so everybody’s ideas are put forth,” Gabriel-Vaught said about her focuses for the show’s sophomore effort. “That’s what’s going to put the best show on the air, in our situation — there’s so many wonderful brains working on this.”
It hasn’t been all sunshine and good vibes, however: COVID-19 brought challenges that were new hills to climb even for a seasoned industry veteran.
“We were filming at the height of COVID with the crew tested three times per week and the actors even more,” she said. “There was no live audience, no eating or drinking on stage, we had to stay six feet away from the actors — it made things very difficult, but we’re really proud. We’re excited to do it again, hopefully with less COVID restrictions.”
“Call Me Kat” season two is tentatively scheduled to begin production in August.
