OSWEGO — Who knew playing with and building model trucks complete with double wing plows could ever be more than just a hobby?
Rick Perry, 48, a carpenter from Oswego, has been building remote-control vehicles (RCs) for more than 20 years and has accomplished a substantial following in the process.
“When I was in my early twenties I started to get involved with remote, radio-controlled stuff,” Perry said. “I put realistic bodies on a remote-control chassis, like the New Bright line of radio controlled 1:16 scale trucks.”
Perry said he and a friend he was in business with at the time did it with New Bright vehicles as well as Tamiya brand trucks.
The reason for switching out the bodies is because RCs have two types. Hobby-grade bodies have separate components and are more expensive, whereas the New Bright line deals with circuit boards.
Perry said he and a partner had a pawn shop in Oswego named “God & Cash” years ago and they had people coming in to pawn RCs for other things as they grew up and lost interest in the remote-control cars and trucks.
“Mostly, they didn’t need the RCs anymore and wanted things like stereos, TVs and VCRs and we had plenty of that stuff,” Perry said. “So we started looking into it and realized we could make some money here because we didn’t have as much money in the electronics as we did the RCs.”
From there Perry said he started taking Radio Shack scale bodies that were more realistic looking than those of New Bright. After that he began to fabricate new wheelbases and hinges for plows on the vehicles.
To put it into perspective, Perry said RCs used to cost anywhere from $700 to $900, and they could trade for them and then sell a complete kit with charger for $225. Eventually the store closed and Perry moved on to other things, but he always tinkered with the vehicles as a hobby.
Later as Perry had his family he picked up the hobby again with his kids and he began to race his trucks at organized RC races. He said he made about 10 or 12 a year and put them on eBay until a new medium came along.
“A friend of mine turned me on to Facebook,” Perry said “After that I started putting my models on Facebook and that’s how I got my name out there.”
An interesting factor of Perry’s models is not only are they amusing to play with, they are practical for things like snow removal in the winter.
“I designed a new hinge to actually hold the v-plows on my trucks,” Perry said. “I can remove snow out of my entire driveway from the comfort of my warm home.”
Perry has now sold his trucks and plows all over the world for the past 10 years. While he says it’s not enough to make it a legit company, it pays a few bills and keeps him busy when he’s not working.
“I enjoy being creative. I enjoy doing this kind of stuff,” he said. “I like to simplify designs and get them out there for other guys like me to enjoy.”
People can see Perry’s work on his Facebook page and contact him if they are interested in seeing his work.
“I’ve got two conditions for the work I do,” Jones said. “One, I want it to be functional and operational, and two, I want it to look cool.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.