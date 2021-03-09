Bucs paste Fowler 60-37 to sweep series

Shortened season ends tonight home against Auburn
OSWEGO — The Oswego High School varsity boys basketball team swept their two-game series against George Fowler High School with a 60-37 Monday night win over the Falcons.
Oswego coach James LaMacchia said the Buccaneers played a complete game staying focused for all 32 minutes. In the two teams' previous meeting, the coach said his players “settled” too much in the second half after building a big early lead.
“I don’t think anybody took time off tonight. No coach can complain about their effort ” LaMacchia said of his squad. “They were on the floor for loose balls, rebounded, they closed down on the shooters, they communicated, they were being unselfish. We’re getting better every game.”
The Bucs were able to match Fowler’s physicality, and LaMacchia said his team was coming on strong late in the season — but that season ends this week due to the compressed varsity schedule. Had the Bucs played a full slate of games, the team could have been even better, LaMacchia added. The Bucs missed out on some key games throughout the season, including a second bout against rival Fulton.
Monday’s full-game effort was keyed by a scoring outburst from senior Michael Douglas, who led the Bucs with 20 points. Standing at nearly 6-foot-6, the senior also contributed heavily with offensive and defensive rebounds.
“[Fowler] had no answer for him," LaMacchia told The Palladium-Times after the game. "If they put a big dude on him, [Douglas] is going to go by him. If they put the little dude on him, we’re just going to keep driving our play to him over and over. I thought it was one of his best games that I’ve ever seen him play, and I’ve been coaching him for three out of his four years.”
Five players got on the score sheet for Oswego: Junior Lucas Warner added 12 points for the Bucs, followed closely by Zach Chamberlain who notched 11. Keyon Johnston had nine points. Nathan DeVinny and Matt Callen contributed six and two points, respectively.
Several other players may not have made a mark on the box score, but LaMacchia said his team played hard top-to-bottom. He highlighted Paul Becker, who came in off the bench and instantly made an impact with defensive boards and physical play.
“I’m just happy because they’re playing harder on defense and they’re rebounding,” the coach said. “If you do that, the rest of it will take care of itself.”
Oswego’s (6-2) shortened season ends Wednesday with a home game against Auburn. The Maroons last played on Monday in a home game against Central Square, a team that the Bucs have already defeated twice.
When Oswego traveled to Auburn on March 1, the Bucs won a 67-58 overtime thriller by clamping down on defense and dominating the extra period. Auburn’s DeSean Strachan exploded for 28 points to lead all scorers but his effort couldn’t secure the win; Douglas led Oswego with 20 points.
“I’d like to send the seniors out with another win,” LaMacchia said. “If we take care of business and come out with the intensity that we came out with tonight and rebound the basketball, we should be OK.”
