Bucs end boys basketball season with victory over Auburn

OSWEGO — With a second-half surge, the Oswego High School boys varsity basketball team defeated Auburn 65-39 on Wednesday in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.
The Bucs finished their abbreviated season with a 7-2 record, closing the campaign on a five-game win streak.
Oswego matched the speed and physicality of Auburn early, and was “zeroed in” right from the start. Coach James LaMacchia said the team exceeded his expectations for the contest against a strong team like the Maroons.
“The defense was stellar again,” LaMacchia said. “If you look at the scoreboard, that looks pretty impressive. That was some beautiful basketball out there.”
It was a tight game during the first half, with both teams going back-and-forth with layups and 3-pointers. Matt Callen dropped four 3-pointers in the first half alone.
Despite a 32-28 halftime score in favor of the Bucs, LaMacchia said he kept his halftime speech “short and sweet,” making sure to keep his team disciplined and staying physical on the rebounds.
Oswego ran away from the Maroons during the third quarter, taking a commanding 20-point lead. The Bucs fed Mike Douglas in the paint. He scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half. The Bucs’ defense was effective in the second half, forcing numerous turnovers and blocking a few shots. Auburn’s DeSean Strachan was limited to just 11 points in the contest, compared to the 28 he had in the first meeting between these two teams on March 1.
Callen led scoring for Oswego with 18 points, all of which came in the first half. Keyon Johnston followed with 11 points. LaMacchia said he wasn’t surprised by Callen’s performance, calling him a “high-energy” player.
Lucas Warner chipped in 10 points and Zach Chamberlain had seven.
With a couple of minutes left in the game, LaMacchia got all four of his seniors on the court for one final time. Dylan Munger, who hadn’t played all game, drained a nothing-but-net 3-pointer after only a few seconds on the court.
Having all four seniors on the court for the final game, LaMacchia mentioned that the emotions came over him a bit more than on Senior Night.
“[Munger] probably thought that Senior Night was going to be the last night for him,” LaMacchia said. “For him, getting out on that court, playing hard and making that shot, that’s what it’s all about.”
Now that the season is over, some student-athletes will join teams for the Fall II or spring athletic seasons. But, LaMacchia said he has five or six of the juniors that want to stay on the court during the offseason and play some AAU basketball together.
“We’re going to keep it together and build that bond and build that chemistry. Sacrificing individual programs to stay together, that’s big for the future,” LaMacchia said. “We’re going to carry this momentum into next season, there’s no doubt about it. We have some good things ahead with this program.”
