Bucs boys varsity hockey wins home opener with 5-goal shutout Sunday

OSWEGO – With two-goal efforts from both Joe DiBlasi and Lukas Cady, the Oswego High School varsity boys hockey team came away with a 5-0 shutout over the Ontario Bay Storm Sunday afternoon at the Crisafulli Ice Rink.
The Buccaneers were able to bounce back after a loss at Skaneateles last Thursday, a game that served as the Bucs’ season opener. Coach Kevin Ahern said the team made better efforts in its first home stand, moving the puck and clearing out the defensive zone.
“We had changed some things with our forecheck. When we’re in that structure, we’re very successful,” Ahern said. “I think it paid off. Pucks and bodies to the net were certainly a focus.”
DiBlasi opened up scoring for the Bucs after creating a turnover behind Ontario Bays’ net. The senior got a shot off, then found his own rebound and hit the back of the net with 12:10 remaining in the first frame.
Less than four minutes later, DiBlasi struck again with a poke of the puck through the pads of Storm goaltender Bryce DaFoe. Just moments after, Cady added his first goal of the game with 7:40 remaining after a backhanded rebound snuck past DaFoe and pushed the score to 3-0.
Lukas Cady also scored the lone goal of the second period with a wrist shot with 7:36 remaining in the period.
“All those guys in those two lines, the top two lines, they all have the ability to put the puck in the back of the net at any point,” Ahern said. “It was fun to see those guys go.”
Ian Cady added his first varsity goal to round out the Bucs’ scoring, giving the team its fifth goal with 9:30 remaining in the third period when he cashed in on commotion near the net and ushered a loose puck past the goal line.
Ahern added he's impressed by Ian Cady, especially for just a freshman.
“He hasn’t stopped smiling since [the goal],” Ahern said. “That was exciting to see for him.”
Marcus Baker also had a two-point night, tallying the lone assist on the first Lukas Cady goal as well as the primary assist on the Ian Cady goal. Frank Winchek, Adam Michalski, Collin Cianfarano and Louis Roman all had one assist each.
Fans hopeful to see power play points found themselves skunked: the Bucs killed all four of Ontario Bay’s unbalanced opportunities but failed to connect on their own four chances.
Bucs Goaltender Brandon Demling stopped 14 shots in the first two periods before being replaced by Mason Kurilovitch, who stopped all eight shots he faced in the regulation period.
“We talked a lot about [Demling’s] rebound control and attacking shooters a little bit more,” Ahern said. “He did all that a little bit better today. Big test tomorrow, though.”
Oswego (1-1 overall, 0-1 Division II) now has a quick turnaround with another game Monday evening at West Genesee. Last season, the Bucs and Wildcats squared off with a 4-1 win for West Genesee. Monday’s matchup is the first game of the season for the Onondaga County school.
Ahern predicted a “different game” against the Wildcats, who went 16-5-2 and finished first in Section III Division I last season.
“Obviously there’ll be no practice, but I’ll go home and watch game film and send some clips to these guys,” Ahern said. “West Genny has been one of the Division I perennial powers for a long, long time. It’ll be a good test for us to see what kind of growth we’ve had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.