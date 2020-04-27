Buc Boosters to distribute Class of 2020 signs

OSWEGO — With the majority of its annual year-end activities on hold, the Buccaneer Boosters have announced a plan to recognize Oswego High School seniors.
The Buc Boosters’ April and May are normally filled with preparations for the many activities the group sponsors as the school year comes to a close: the OHS Hall of Fame ceremony, senior sports banquet, elementary school track meet and many more. With the COVID-19 pandemic, organization leaders said they wanted to find a way to honor the Class of 2020.
”If there was ever a time to show support to our student body, and especially those seniors who are missing out on making lasting high school memories, it is now,” said Buc Boosters President Sean Callen. The Boosters plan to “develop yard signs showing support for the 2020 senior class,” according to Callen, and logistical details are being finalized. The Boosters are also planning the release of Buccaneer branded face coverings, officials said.
For more info, visit www.bucboosters.com.
