Bruno leaving MACS to head Brockport schools

MEXICO — After five years at the helm of the Mexico Academy and Central School District that saw him lead the district through its most perilous financial situation in a generation, Superintendent Sean Bruno will depart for a western New York school administration job.
Bruno, known for his hard-charging style and fierce advocacy for his district, in a recent interview confirmed to The Palladium-Times his intention to leave the district this summer
“It was a very difficult, bittersweet decision,” Bruno said. “Mexico is an incredible school district and community with caring, dedicated, supportive people. There’s never a good time, but as with all careers there’s opportunities.”
A western New York native, Bruno came to the Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) in June 2015 and almost immediately was beset by a nightmare scenario for any administrator. Then-owner Entergy announced in November 2015 it would cease operations at the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Generating Facility, a move estimated to reduce MACS’ local tax revenue by more than 50 percent — roughly $6 million. Welcome to Oswego County!
“He stepped right in and got involved,” said Board of Education President James Emery, who was also a board member when Bruno was hired. “I would give his tenure the highest of ratings, especially given the challenges he faced right as soon as he started.”
As one of the local leaders whose organization was bracing for a crushing blow from FitzPatrick closing, Bruno was a frequent collaborator with local organizations pushing Entergy to change its mind. He testified on multiple occasions before state Legislature committees in Albany about the harm FitzPatrick’s closure would do to students, and gave a barn-burning speech to hundreds of county residents who rallied at the Oswego County Highway Department in October 2015. At a time when MACS families were looking for reassurance, Bruno was a loud and steady voice. His refrain at the many public hearings conducted regarding the district’s future and finances was, “Mexico was a great district before FitzPatrick, and it will be a great district after FitzPatrick.”
“It really taught me how quickly we could all come together and really effect change,” Bruno said this week. “It showed me not only how wonderful is the Mexico community, but all of Oswego County. It’s a memory and a point of pride I’ll carry for the rest of my career.”
The citizens and children of Mexico got a reprieve in 2016 when Exelon Generation, owner of the nearby Nine Mile Point Nuclear Power Plant, agreed to purchase and keep the lights on at FitzPatrick. Having narrowly avoided going over the financial cliff, Bruno aggressively tackled a number of goals and projects that won him the respect and cooperation of his board.
“Sean has been a fantastic superintendent — I can’t say enough about the guy,” Emery said. “We’re still kind of dealing with the news, but he is a great guy and will be sorely missed. On behalf of the board, we wish him the best.”
Some of the accomplishments of which Bruno said he was the most proud during his time in central Oswego County: increasing graduation rates and student performance, establishing early college programs where students can earn transferrable credits, renovating the high school auditorium and rebuilding the stadium into a “world class” venue for high school sports.
“I don’t have words to express how grateful I am for all of the support, collegiality and friendships with our Board of Education members, students, staff, parents, and community members,” Bruno said in a letter to MACS personnel this week, calling his term an “honor and privilege.”
One of Bruno’s signature initiatives now seems prescient: MACS recently completed the institution of a one-to-one technology rollout for students, currently greatly assisting in the distance learning mandated by the coronavirus pandemic.
District officials say their search for a new superintendent is still in the early stages, and the district expects to hire an interim superintendent to hold down the fort while searching for a permanent replacement. Bruno said he will stay for several more weeks to ease the transition before leaving to serve as superintendent of the Brockport, New York public school system before the beginning of the school year in the fall.
