Browne-Davis Building owner wants another 100 years out of downtown storefront.

Associates from Natoli General Contractors work on the historic Hunter-Oliphant Building on Dec. 21. Building Owner Jeff Barnes said the small restoration project broke ground in early November and will finish up before the end of the year. This $42,000 facelift will only touch on the bricks, paint and windows of the West First Street facing of the building. It was funded in part by Oswego's $525,000 Downtown Revitalization Fund.