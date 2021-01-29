Latest ballot count has Tenney ahead by 122 votes, parties could appeal to higher court
OSWEGO — The nation’s last undecided U.S. House race still does not have a clear victor, but a final count could be complete Monday after a State Supreme Court ruling made Friday clarified which outstanding ballots should be counted.
Nearly three months after Election Day, New York’s 22nd Congressional District race between incumbent Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, and former Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney is yet to be decided. The razor thin race has swung back and forth between the candidates as vote tallies continued post-Election Day and ultimately ended up in State Supreme Court, but a final count in the race could be complete as soon as Monday.
The 22nd Congressional District encompasses a portion of northeast Oswego County, along with all or part of Oneida, Cortland, Madison, Broome, Tioga, Herkimer and Chenango counties.
State Supreme Court Judge Scott Del Conte, who has overseen the court case revolving around ballot disputes since November, issued a ruling Friday that included 17 different decisions on a variety of ballot issues, including ballots cast by purged voters, at incorrect polling sites and affidavit ballots cast by voters who already voted.
In total, Del Conte’s order noted 609 ballot challenges remained, and the court affirmed 470 of those rulings and overruled 139. Specifically, Del Conte ruled 54 envelopes containing ballots be canvassed, eight ballots be cast and counted, 47 ballots be voided and removed from the count and another 69 ballots be remanded and canvassed in accordance with election law.
Friday’s ruling follows a ruling from earlier this month that more than 1,000 votes by certain registered voters were wrongly rejected by the Oneida County Board of Elections and should be counted. Attorneys for Brindisi in early January presented information showing at least 68 affidavit ballots had been rejected due to non-registration, despite voters having filed applications on time.
Del Conte ruled dozens of affidavit ballots were rejected by the board due to voters not being registered despite “incontrovertible evidence that those voters had timely filed an electronic voter registration application” with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
In the previous ruling, Del Conte said “there is no question” the board failed to review, or even consider, the unprocessed voter registration applications when it improperly rejected at least 68 valid affidavit ballots. He said the court “cannot allow the Oneida County Board of Elections’ incomplete and improper canvass of affidavit ballots to compromise the true election results, nor to disenfranchise any voter.”
The correction of those errors, also released on Friday, tentatively resulted in 139 additional votes for Brindisi and 232 additional votes for Tenney, according to a memo. The additional Oneida County ballots brings Tenney’s lead in the race to 122 votes total out of the more than 300,000 cast.
The Oneida County Board of Elections reported a total of 393 of the 1,097 affidavit ballots were opened and counted. According to the board, 61 affidavit ballots were rejected for various reasons, which are subject to judicial review. The status of the hundreds of other ballots was not made clear in the board’s memo.
Del Conte in a Thursday memo said final canvassing of ballots would proceed in-person at the Oswego County Courthouse Feb. 1 starting at 9:30 a.m. with election commissioners from Oswego, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Broome and Oneida counties. Del Conte said if new challenges to election commissioner rulings on ballot validity were raised Monday, the judge intends to rule on those challenges on the record in open court.
Either party in the case could choose to appeal Del Conte’s ruling to a higher court, and such an appeal is likely regardless of the outcome.
On Election Day, Tenney led Brindisi by 28,422 votes with more than 260,000 votes cast, but more than 60,000 affidavit, military, special and absentee ballots had not yet been counted. When the judicial review started in late November, Tenneys lead shrunk to less than 200 votes, and the count has ebbed and flowed throughout the last two months.
Ballots and board of election counts have been questioned in court for two months now, and the winner of the race has swung back and forth several times.
New York’s 22nd Congressional District seat, most recently occupied by Brindisi and Tenney before him, has been empty as the vote tabulation continues.
