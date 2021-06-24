Brindisi takes pass on another run for Congress

UTICA — Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi said Thursday he wouldn’t seek another term in Congress next year following two razor-thin elections against Republican Claudia Tenney.
Brindisi, a former New York Assemblyman and attorney, unseated Tenney in 2018 and served two years in Washington before Tenney — also a former member of the Assembly and lawyer — took the position back in the 2020 election. The 22nd Congressional District includes eastern portions of Oswego County, as well as the cities of Utica and Rome. The sprawling district stretches down to the Pennsylvania border, and will be reapportioned along with the rest of New York’s congressional seats before the next election using data from the recent U.S. Census.
“I've decided I will not be running for Congress again in 2022,” Brindisi said in a statement. “I want to thank everyone for their continued support, and know that I’ll still be an advocate for this community, regardless of if I’m a Congressman, Assemblyman, neighbor or friend.”
Brindisi’s 2020 re-election bid against Tenney stretched all the way into 2021, and the 22nd Congressional District was without a representative for several weeks until vote recounts and objections to absentee ballots were finally stopped by state Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte. The final tally: Tenney 156,098, Brindisi 155,989.
According to Brindisi, following his electoral loss he returned to his family’s law practice and is a partner at Brindisi, Murad, Brindisi & Pearlman, LLP.
While his time in Congress was short, Brindisi said his office “accomplished a lot” and pointed to “expanding mental health care for our veterans and active duty personnel” and “ensuring our tax dollars go towards supporting American manufacturing and jobs.”
“This is a crucial time in my kids’ lives, with my son starting high school and daughter entering her final year of elementary school,” he said. “I’ve missed a lot, and want to be closer to my family.”
Wasting no time, Congressional Republicans issued a statement just minutes after Brindisi’s announcement.
“Anthony Brindisi sees the writing on the wall that House Democrats are doomed in 2022 thanks to their toxic, socialist agenda that’s failing the American people,” said GOP spokeswoman Samantha Bullock.
