Brindisi seeks to hold seat after 2018 nail-biter

PULASKI — It's like 2018 all over again for voters in central New York, where two U.S. House members — one a Republican, the other a Democrat — are locked in close rematches against candidates they narrowly beat against the odds two years ago.
In the Republican-leaning 22nd Congressional District — which includes eastern and northern Oswego County, and stretches from Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border, east of Syracuse — Republican Claudia Tenney is vying to reclaim her seat in Congress from U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, the Democrat who ousted her by fewer than 4,500 votes two years ago.
Brindisi, 41, is one of several vulnerable freshman House Democrats in districts where voters favored President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016, and whose impeachment votes invited attack ads early this year.
And just to the west in the 24th Congressional District, where 35 percent of voters are Democrats and 32 percent are Republicans, Democrat Dana Balter is again running against Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko as he seeks a fourth term.
The Palladium-Times last week sat down with both Katko and Balter for extended interviews and discussion about their merits for election and stance on timely issues. Those stories will appear, respectively, in the Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31 editions of The Palladium-Times.
Both races are expected to be close again amid circumstances that have changed since the last time. The coronavirus pandemic has smashed the economy and killed thousands. Cases have been spiking again lately in New York, especially near the Pennsylvania border. The two districts have seen sharp divisions over the issue of racial injustice and protests over police killings of Black people, including recent demonstrations in the nearby city of Rochester over the death of Daniel Prude.
"The candidates are in a very different position facing voters this time then they were two years ago," said Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg.
Tenney, 59, is urging Republicans to turn out and prevent Brindisi from ushering in a "far-left" agenda backed by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
She has portrayed him as obsequious to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, criticized his vote to impeach Trump, and attended "Back the Blue" rallies as she lambasted Brindisi as "anti-police."
Brindisi has said he wants to fund more police training and body cameras and has campaigned on the need for a stimulus bill to offset the damage being done by the pandemic.
"My worry is if we don't pass another stimulus, the economy could fall into a tailspin," he said recently during a campaign stop at a Binghamton gas station, where he learned to fill up a propane-fueled bus as workers spaced out in a circle asked for more investment.
Brindisi this weekend joined a group of community members for a rally in Pulaski to denounce hate and racism — not topics that usually fall on either side of the political spectrum but 2020 is an unusual year.
“I’m glad to be here today to stand against hate in our community,” Brindisi said to the crowd of roughly 50 in downtown Pulaski. He also addressed another issue he said was non-partisan: the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This virus does not care what color you are, how much money you have in your pocket, or who you love — it affects all of us. We should be coming together joining together and fight this global pandemic which is still killing our people in our community.”
Tenney on social media has expressed skepticism of coverage and response to the coronavirus, saying in a now-deleted tweet that the COVID-19 body count (at that point roughly 210,000 Americans had been reported dead due to the virus) was a Democratic Party “talking point” that she was tired of hearing.
When questioned on radio station WIBX’s “Keeler in the Morning” show, Tenney seemingly stuck to her position that the COVID death toll could be manipulated.
“Sometimes (the cause of death) was a car accident and also tested positive for COVID,” Tenney said in the October interview. “So there wasn’t a conclusive result that that person that died of COVID or died of, you know, traumatic brain injury or head injury because of a car accident.”
Medical experts say there is no evidence to support Teneny’s claims.
Outside political groups have poured millions of dollars into efforts supporting the candidates in both races.
Polling is scant, but a recent Siena College poll shows Brindisi running with a slight edge over Tenney and signs of disapproval among district Republicans with Trump, whose support Tenney has frequently touted.
Biden and Trump have been polling neck-and-neck in the district. In 2016, Trump carried the district over Clinton by 15 points.
Matthew Taft, an Endicott auto detailer at the Binghamton gas station where Brindisi campaigned, said he considered the Democrat "a little too liberal" and voted for Tenney in 2018. But the Republican said he'll consider both in November, adding: "I don't like either of them."
Tenney also voted for an Obamacare repeal bill and said she'll fight Medicare-for-All. As a state lawmaker, Brindisi supported single-payer health care but says he doesn't support it nationally. He has advocated for lower prescription drug costs and for protecting Obama-era benefits for maternity and emergency room care and individuals with preexisting conditions.
Three more upstate New York congressional races also feature rematches of past contests.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican, faces Democrat Tracy Mitrano in the 23rd Congressional District. He defeated her in 2018 by about 8 percentage points.
Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik faces a challenge in the 21st Congressional District from Democrat Tedra Cobb, who she beat handily in 2018. U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs of the Buffalo area is another Republican and is facing Democrat Nate McMurray, who he defeated in a special election in June.
