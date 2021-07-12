Brindisi running for newly created Supreme Court seat

UTICA — Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi announced Monday he would seek a newly created state Supreme Court seat to be contested this November after last month saying he’d forego another run for Congress.
Brindisi, D-Utica, announced his candidacy for New York Supreme Court justice in his Oneida County hometown, part of the state’s Fifth Judicial District. The district also includes Oswego, Onondaga, Herkimer, Lewis and Jefferson counties. Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently signed a law that, in accordance with the state constitution, adds additional justices to several of New York’s 11 districts to keep up with population trends.
An attorney by trade, Brindisi represented the Utica area in the New York Assembly from 2011 until his election to Congress in 2018. He served one term before U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, in 2020 won back the seat Brindisi had taken just two years before.
With all of New York’s Congressional Districts set to be redrawn before the 2022 elections, it’s likely Tenney’s and Brindisi’s 22nd Congressional District (which includes the eastern half of Oswego County and stretches down to Binghamton) will be chopped up at least in part by a state redistricting committee. The Fifth Judicial District’s borders, however, will remain static.
Brindisi in Washington developed a reputation as a moderate Democrat who broke not infrequently with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He forged a tight partnership with fellow U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, and each buoyed the other’s cross-aisle bonafides before Brindisi was ousted by voters. As reported by this publication on Oct. 7, 2020, Brindisi was named Congress’ most bipartisan legislator by nonprofit group Common Ground Committee. Katko had the fourth-highest ranking for bipartisanship from the same organization — out of 535 lawmakers.
In an interview with The Palladium-Times, Brindisi said in addition to his 15 years practicing law primarily before the state Supreme Court, there’s “a lot of similarities between a Congressional representative and a judge.”
“I’m very familiar with the types of matters people are facing when they enter those courtrooms,” said Brindisi, reached by phone before his campaign announcement. “Being a good listener, helping to solve problems, putting politics aside and working on behalf of all the people in the community — those are things I’ve done my entire professional life and as a judge, I’m someone who can be fair-minded and of the highest integrity.”
More than a decade as an elected representative at the school board, state Legislature and congressional level have given Brindisi what he calls “the right mix of integrity and independence to serve the people of the Fifth Judicial District.”
“The people of this community know me, know my character and they know the strong work ethic that I bring to the table,” he said. “I’ve been honored to represent portions of Oswego County and I look forward to spending a lot of time there in the next couple months.”
Judicial elections are governed by vastly different rules than nearly any other elected office in New York. Candidates can neither solicit nor accept donations and must refrain from taking policy stances that might be incompatible with a future case they hear — effectively preventing candidates from discussing any political issues. Despite the non-partisan nature of the campaign rules, candidates dispute ballot lines by a judicial convention and delegate system and not a normal primary election.
Election Day is Nov. 2.
