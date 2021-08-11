Brindisi, Fogel secure party nominations for Supreme Court seat race

SYRACUSE — The candidates are set for an upcoming state Supreme Court race after both Democratic and Republican parties held their respective judicial conventions in the past week.
Oswego County voters will cast ballots on Nov. 2, 2021 for either Democrat Anthony Brindisi or Republican Danielle Fogel; the candidates are contesting one open Supreme Court seat, newly created this year by Albany officials to keep up with demographic changes. The New York Supreme Court hears mainly civil cases and divides the state into 12 judicial districts — Oswego, Onondaga, Oneida, Herkimer, Jefferson and Lewis counties comprise the Fifth Judicial District.
Unlike other elected offices, Supreme Court justices must go through a process of securing party delegates and a judicial convention that selects candidates instead of a standard primary election. New York Supreme Court justices serve 14-year terms at a salary of roughly $210,000 per year.
Republicans convened and closed their convention last Thursday.
“I am committed to using my professional expertise as a trial lawyer to serve the people of the Fifth Judicial District as a Supreme Court judge,” Fogel said in a statement after the convention. “I am confident the voters will recognize my commitment to our region and that my professional record speaks to my experience, integrity, and dedication.”
Fogel is the current president of the Onondaga County Bar Association, and a past president of the Central New York Women’s Bar Association. In a recent interview with The Palladium-Times, she said her two decades of legal experience — the vast majority in Supreme Court — gives her confidence she’s the right candidate.
“I know the court procedures; I know how the courthouse works. I know what to expect when you walk in and try a case,” she told The Pall-Times.
Oswego County Republican Party Chair Benedicte Doran echoed that sentiment, saying in a release Fogel has what it takes to be “an incredible asset on the bench” because of her “vast litigation experience, her understanding of how the court system works, and her reputation for being fair and honest.”
“The delegates were eager to support (Fogel) in her bid to represent our party and the Fifth Judicial District as the next Supreme Court justice,” Doran said.
This is Fogel’s first run for elected office; her opponent has spent the better part of the last decade doing it every two years.
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi represented eastern Oswego County as a member of Congress from 2019 to 2021 and before that the Utica area in the New York Assembly beginning in 2011. His last job ended just months ago, after a prolonged ballot count with U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney put Tenney — who Brindisi beat in the 2018 election — back in Washington.
Not satisfied to leave public service behind, Brindisi said Wednesday he hopes to “continue to serve the people of this community in the role of Supreme Court justice” after he was confirmed as the Democratic Party nominee via a judicial convention held Tuesday evening.
Reached via phone the day of his campaign announcement last month, Brindisi said his experience as an attorney and elected official would be key to his success.
“Being a good listener, helping to solve problems, putting politics aside and working on behalf of all the people in the community — those are things I’ve done my entire professional life and as a judge, I’m someone who can be fair-minded and of the highest integrity,” Brindisi said.
Former Assembly colleague and Onondaga County Democratic Party Chair Pam Hunter said Brindisi’s unanimous selection was an easy one.
“I know firsthand (Brindisi) has the right temperament to be a Supreme Court Justice and will be fair to all the people that appear before him in the courtroom,” said Hunter. “We are excited to have Anthony as our nominee.”
