Bravery Wines partners with Curtis Manor to celebrate heroes

OSWEGO — Local heroes are getting a taste of the recognition they deserve this month through the collaborative efforts of Port City native Corey Christman and local event venue Curtis Manor.
Curtis Manor and Bravery Wines — Christman’s wine label — are hosting a weekly series every Thursday from 5-10 p.m. titled the “Celebration of Heroes” inviting past and present community service members to Curtis Manor for buy one, get one free beverages and live music, according to Curtis Manor officials.
“It’s all about paying tribute and respect for people who choose to live their lives a little differently,” Christman said. “Oswego is my hometown and I have been fortunate to live around the country and travel the world, but my goal was to create a wine brand and label that celebrates the heart and character of people in my hometown.”
Curtis Manor is located at 10 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive in Oswego.
Christman told The Palladium-Times late last year that after retiring from the United States Air Force in 2012, he discovered his passion for wine making and founded Bravery Wines in late 2020 after spending years practicing in the local wine business. Christman dedicated his label to the community’s unsung heroes and this recent collaboration is the next step in his mission to give back to his community, he said.
“Our tag line is ‘celebrating the hero in you,’ and in simple terms, is celebrating common people who choose to do uncommon things,” Christman said.
While honoring local heroes is a year-round event, according to Christman, the highlighted service group changes weekly. Thursday, July 8 will see the theme of first responders, while July 15 will honor child and family advocates. July 22 will honor educators, and July 29 will recognize health care workers.
“The groups we have decided to highlight deserve a lot of thanks, and I think anybody can be a hero, and a lot of what makes people heroes is their desire to serve others,” Curtis Manor Event Coordinator Janea Dawson said.
Throughout the series, Dawson said Curtis Manor would sell Bravery Wines. Christman said a portion of his wine sales proceeds will go toward the Yellow Ribbon Fund, Inc., a nonprofit charity tailored to aid recovering service men and women.
For more information visit www.bravery.wine or www.curtismanor.com.
