Bookmobile rolls on with new precautions

OSWEGO — The Oswego Bookmobile hit the road Monday to begin its summer 2020 mission of driving books home, with added precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Since 2011, the Oswego Bookmobile has distributed tens of thousands of books to local children as part of an effort by Oswego City School District teachers to combat gaps in reading proficiency among Port City students. The mobile library, housed in a converted bus, provides free books through the summer at stops in areas of Oswego and Scriba.
“We’re really excited to be able to get out in the neighborhoods,” said the Bookmobile’s Susan McBrearty. “We weren’t sure we’d be able to do it, but we came up with a good plan and all our volunteers have been working extraordinarily hard to make it a safe environment.”
Several changes will be instituted this year in light of the ongoing pandemic, McBrearty said. Children and parents will no longer board the bus to select their books, but will be helped at tables stationed under tents outside the vehicle. Snacks will be available as normal, but drinks will not be provided due to the potential of virus transmission. Literary specialists have organized their massive book collection by theme in a “modified” program of its usual operations.
Face coverings over the nose and mouth are required to interact with the Bookmobile, and hand sanitizer will be available. Traffic cones will mark the distance to be kept between visitors. An anonymous donation to the river’s end bookstore helped the Bookmobile beef up its collection of popular titles, McBrearty said.
“We have lots of fun books and we’re hoping people will come out and feel safe,” she said.
The Bookmobile also received support this year from a pair of CNY royalty: the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, one of the most active philanthropic organizations in the region, approved the Bookmobile’s grant application and provided $2,000 to kick start its 2020.
For more information including a full schedule of dates, times and routes for Bookmobile stops, visit www.oswegobookmobile.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.