Bonoffski pays tribute to hard work of farmers at Dairy Princess Pageant

Oswego County Dairy Princess Taylor Bonoffski is seen above competing Tuesday at the New York State Dairy Princess Pageant against 11 other royal young women from around the Empire State. Chenango County Dairy Princess Shelby Benjamin was named the pageant's winner, but Bonoffski ably represented roots when judges during the question-and-answer portion asked what she would hope school children visiting dairy farms on field trips would take away from the experience. "Making sure (students) know the hard work farmers do to take care of their land, the animals and of course the products that dairy farmers work so hard to provide for the public — nature's nearly perfect product,." she said. That answer earned her a $100 scholarship, courtesy of organizing sponsor the American Dairy Association North East.
Bonoffski said that said while she did not win the competition, she was excited to be able to compete and meeting the other county princesses.
"I look forward to seeing them grow and seeing the things they do throughout the state," she said. She added that her current plans are to finish her Nursing Degree at Cayuga Community College's Fulton Campus and working with younger girls in the county.
