UPDATE, Thursday at 10:42 p.m.: Pulaski Mayor Jan Tighe has declared a state of emergency due to a water main break in the village. The village water supply will be turned off at 10:45 p.m., and the outage will last several hours.
The mayor said the village DPW has been trying to isolate the lead but so far has been unable to do so. The system will need to be turned off and allowed to drain for several hours so the leak can be isolated and repaired.
Another announcement will be made when the leak is isolated and the water system is restored. The village will be under a boil water advisor until further notice.
PULASKI — Residents of the village of Pulaski are being advised by the Oswego County Health Department to boil all water used for drinking and cooking.
According to the Oswego County Health Department, the water system lost pressure due to a leaking valve at the corner of county Route 5 and Bridge Street.
The village of Pulaski Department of Public Works is working to restore service as soon as possible. Staff are replacing the valve and will take samples to confirm there is not contamination in the distribution system.
It is anticipated that the boil water advisory will remain in effect for the next few days until the problem is resolved and testing confirms there is no contamination. The health department will notify residents when they no longer need to boil their water.
Residents are advised to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. They can also use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills most bacteria and other organisms in the water.
For more information, contact the Pulaski Department of Public Works at 315-298-6132 or Pulaski Mayor Jan Tighe at 315-298-2622 or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557.
