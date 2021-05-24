Bishop issues new Mass guidance

SYRACUSE — The Diocese of Syracuse will discontinue the majority of its COVID-19 mandates for Sunday Mass, while acknowledging “apprehension” in segments of the population and making contingencies for those cases.
In a letter to central New York Catholics, Bishop Douglas Lucia said the church welcomed new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding mass gatherings and vaccinated individuals.
Lucia would join in the “rejoicing that we have come this far in dealing with the coronavirus” but quickly warned against “abandon(ing) protocols that have worked to decrease the virus’ rate in our communities.”
“I hope the accompanying protocols will provide both reassurance and the desire for renewed participation for our diocesan family in the Sacred Liturgy,” wrote the Bishop, now in his third year leading local Roman Catholics.
Some of the most impactful changes include:
Parishes are no longer required to pre-register for Mass but may continue to use the screening processes they have in place at their own discretion.
Parishioners who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a face mask at Mass.
It is no longer necessay to block off evey other row of pews.
The Offertory procession with the gifts of bread and wine may resume. Offertory collections with baskets may resume by ushers.
The Sign of Peace is optional and there still should be no physical contact.
Lucia issued his guidance on Friday to apply for Sunday’s Mass celebration — exactly one year to the day after Pentecost Sunday 2020 when Diocese of Syracuse churches were re-opened for worship after the initial wave of COVID-19 cases.
