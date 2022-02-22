OSWEGO — Recommended bids for the next phase of Oswego City School District’s Capital Project, which would bring several facility improvements to the district’s elementary schools, are fiscally favorable beyond initial estimations, project managers and district administrators said at a recent board of education meeting.
Phase “3A” of the $63.1 million Capital Project, which was approved by Oswego City School District (OCSD) voters in late 2018, was originally estimated to cost up to $9.7 million, according to Craig Dailey, a project manager at Syracuse-based architecture firm King+King. The board of education unanimously approved awarding construction and repair work bids based on Dailey’s recommendation at a recent board of education meeting. Dailey said last Tuesday that the bids came approximately 11 percent under what was budgeted by the district, amounting to $8.677 million.
The district can also consider alternate, or additional, upgrades to facilities, which would add expenses of up to $111,778, Dailey said.
“Our recommendations hinge on what we are seeing in the market, what we have been seeing for probably the last year, and what we are going to be seeing for the next couple of years, which is an issue with procurement of materials, as well as scheduling and manpower,” Dailey said. He noted that the bidding companies have all secured and guaranteed availability and stable material prices.
Construction is expected to start in April, with a wrap-up date sometime in the fall of 2023, Dailey has said in previous meetings.
Below is the full list of proposed upgrades:
Kingsford Park Elementary School and Fitzhugh Park Elementary School:
-Replacement of existing floor finishes
-Reconstruction of select interior wall surfaces
-Replacement of select exterior masonry
-Replacement of original domestic water and sanitary systems
Charles E. Riley Elementary School:
-Reconstruction of interior classroom wall systems
-Mechanical system upgrades and replacements
-Replacement of interior door systems and hardware
-Replacement of original domestic water and sanitary systems
Minetto Elementary School:
-Reconstruction of interior classroom wall systems
-Mechanical system upgrades and replacements
-Replacement of interior door systems and hardware
-Replacement of original domestic water and sanitary systems
-Caulking of exterior masonry
-Replacement of select exterior door and window system
-Asphalt pavement replacement and drainage improvements
Based on King+King’s recommendations, the district may choose to award a general construction contract to Port City-based Paul A. Castaldo, Inc. The base bid came in at $4.41 million, but would escalate to $4.47 million if the OCSD approves some of the additional alternates. The alternates recommended by King+King regarding general construction include bathrooms compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) at Charles E. Riley Elementary School and at the nurse’s office at Minetto Elementary School, and the rebuilding of a portion of a tack wall at Fitzhugh Park. Dailey noted the tack wall portion is not up to code.
The architecture firm also recommended awarding a mechanical construction contract to King and King Mechanical, Inc. of Auburn for $1.635 million, which could go up to $1.639 million if the district gives the go-ahead to two alternate projects. Dailey noted the Auburn-based company has no relation to the King+King architecture firm in Syracuse. The alternates suggested as part of the contract would include additional work for the ADA-compliant bathroom projects at Riley Elementary and Minetto Elementary.
An electrical construction contract was also suggested for Auburn-based Knapp Electric, Inc. The base bid for this contract would come in at $1.16 million, which could go up to $1.18 if the district considers further alternates that are required for the ADA-compliant bathrooms at the previously mentioned elementary schools. Those same alternates are also present in the plumbing construction contract recommended for Oswego Mechanical, Inc., based out of the city of Oswego. The base bid for the plumbing services is $471,000, but increases up to $488,300 with the alternates.
For the masonry restoration construction contract, Dailey said King+King recommended Waterloo-based Raymond E. Kelley, Inc. The base bid for masonry upgrades is set at $996,000. No alternates were suggested by project management officials.
Dailey said some of the alternates reviewed by construction officials were not tallied toward the project’s total at this point in time because they could be packaged into the district’s proposed energy efficiency project, which would bring overhauls to lighting and other energy components of facilities across the district.
Up to this point, the OCSD has completed 46 percent of the project, according to Superintendent Mathis Calvin III. The district has spent $28 million thus far — including phases one and two, and the emergency soil remediation process — and has $34.2 million remaining in funds approved by voters and has allocated close to $4.8 million in contingencies should there be any need for additional funds for construction. Dailey provided an example of what happens to surplus funds not utilized in a particular phase of the project. During phase one of the Capital Project, which consisted in upgrades to the lighting at Oswego Middle School, the project came under budget and the district was reimbursed close to $47,000 in unused allowances to the contractor.
“That went into the construction contingency pocket,” Dailey said.
The remaining phases of the project — “3A,” “3B,” four, and five — are slated to total $42.1 million, leaving the district with an estimated project budget shortfall of approximately $7.9 million.
“Those numbers are updated based on current conditions that we are seeing,” Dailey said, noting that the total numbers shown for future phases are estimates and will be updated to reflect more accurate projections once those phases are studied in more detail. “The estimate we had for ‘3A’ from our construction manager was more detailed because we had more detailed plans. Phase ‘3B,’ we are just starting to get into the design work based on information that was available during the voting phase of the Capital Project.”
The total estimate of $42.1 million in remaining construction costs is a tool for the district to be proactive in their financial planning, Dailey said.
Whatever the district ends up with in its contingency reserves for the project would go toward covering the projected shortfall, he added.
“These projections are for the district to manage projections and priorities as we move stage by stage,” he noted.
Calvin said he remains hopeful the Capital Project’s financial estimations will continue to reflect positive outcomes.
“Hopefully moving forward things will continue in that direction as things get better with the pandemic,” he said.
Board of Education President Heather DelConte said the current projections and the potential for bids to arrive under estimated numbers are reasons to continue to look at the alternates recommended by project managers.
“It is really important to prioritize these alternates as we go, because, say things do get more expensive, we are going to have less options as we go down the road,” she said. “Right now, we need to make sure we are making good decisions looking forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.