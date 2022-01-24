OSWEGO — The period to submit construction bids for phase “3A” of Oswego City School District’s capital project is set to open in early February, according to planning consultants and district officials.
This phase of the district’s capital project will cover improvements to facilities at four elementary schools.
At Tuesday’s OCSD Board of Education meeting, architects and planning consultants from Syracuse-based firm King + King presented updates on the project’s third phase. The $63.1 million capital project, which district officials and planning consultants have said could grow to an estimated $87.3 million due to rising construction costs and additional improvements, was approved by voters in late 2018.
Phase “3A” includes overhauls to the district’s elementary schools such as masonry restoration, replacement of doors and wall surfaces, plumbing and electrical enhancements, and other general construction work. All in all, King + King Project Manager Amy Daley said, the project’s final price tag could come in at around $12.05 million. That estimation includes a $400,000 allocation for contingencies.
“That would cover anything that came up in construction that wasn’t originally budgeted for,” Daley said.
Daley added the bidding process will open on Feb. 10, and construction is expected to start in April, with a wrap-up date sometime in the fall of 2023.
Below is the full list of proposed upgrades:
Kingsford Park Elementary School and Fitzhugh Park Elementary School:
Replacement of existing floor finishes
Reconstruction of select interior wall surfaces
Replacement of select exterior masonry
Replacement of original domestic water and sanitary systems
Charles E. Riley Elementary School:
Reconstruction of interior classroom wall systems
Mechanical system upgrades and replacements
Replacement of interior door systems and hardware
Replacement of original domestic water and sanitary systems
Minetto Elementary School:
Reconstruction of interior classroom wall systems
Mechanical system upgrades and replacements
Replacement of interior door systems and hardware
Replacement of original domestic water and sanitary systems
Caulking of exterior masonry
Replacement of select exterior door and window system
Asphalt pavement replacement and drainage improvements
Peter Marsenisen, the vice president of operations at Construction Associates and a construction lead working on OCSD’s capital project, noted some construction on phase “3A” would happen during this summer and summer 2023. Some construction would veer into the school year, he added.
“It’s a juggling around of our workflow, along with your folks moving from point A to point B, and accommodating the students as well,” Marsenisen said.
The timeline of the project could also overlap with energy efficiency work recommended by Siemens Building Technologies proposed as part of OCSD’s efficiency study.
“There is some crossover here. If we decide to go with the energy efficiency project, who is going to make sure we aren’t getting confused here with the overlap?” board member Lynda Sereno asked.
OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said both teams would coordinate accordingly.
“We would meet weekly with both teams to sit down and talk about the project to make sure things are coordinated and that we all work together smoothly,” he said.
The final $12.05 million figure, Daley said, is higher than what the district had originally projected to allocate for phase “3A” of the project. At previous meetings, King + King consultants noted the district had estimated a price tag of $8 million for improvements to elementary schools when the capital project was approved in 2018.
“We also have to take into account that COVID-19 is playing with construction numbers right now,” Daley said.
Daley noted there are other improvements that could be added to the final estimation for this phase of the project.
“There are some ‘alternate (projects),’ which are an additional scope that we are going to get bids for,” she said. “But those bids will be separate so we can decide whether we want to take on them or not depending on how the bids come in.”
Below is a list of the enhancements that are beyond the initial capital project’s scope:
Kingsford Park Elementary School and Fitzhugh Park Elementary School:
Replacement of exterior building lighting
Locker room ventilation
Removal of built-in tack boards at Fitzhugh Park Elementary
Charles E. Riley Elementary School:
Enhancements to the corridor ceiling and improvements to lighting fixtures
Replacement of exterior lighting fixtures
Replacement of exhaust fans
Installing a bathroom compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) in the fourth and fifth grade wing.
Minetto Elementary School:
New lighting in corridors
Reconstruction of 20 classrooms
Replacement of pegboard walls in ground floor rooms near nurse’s office
New ADA bathroom for the nurse’s office and the cafeteria
Replacement of exterior lighting
Replacement of reheat coils in existing classrooms
Penthouse heating alterations
Rooftop fan unit replacements
New radiant ceiling panels in the bathrooms near the cafeteria
Board Vice President Tom Ciappa expressed concerns regarding the project’s overall budget. Ciappa said he would like to see closeout details on phase two of the capital project, which included the construction of the district’s new multipurpose turf field.
“(I would like to know): have we closed out phase two? … Is there leftover in funds?” he asked. “We are going to be asked to yay/nay the ‘alternates’ for this phase and we need to know where we are financially so we can dictate which components are the ones that we may or not be able to fund.”
Calvin and Daley noted they will soon provide financial updates on phase two to the board.
King + King representatives will present recommendations on the project based on the bids to the board of education at the Feb. 15 board meeting.
“That is a super fast turnaround for us to vet the bids, but we are shooting for that,” Daley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.