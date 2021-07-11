Beloved Pall-Times copy editor Colleen Goewey retires

OSWEGO — The Palladium-Times is bidding farewell to one of its longest-tenured and beloved employees with the retirement of copy editor Colleen Goewey.
An Oswego County native, Goewey née Clark has deftly coordinated newsroom communications, correspondence and local stories and photographs over the past four decades. She also produces popular Pall-Times features like the weekly newborn babies from Oswego Hospital and the Datebook community calendar. Goewey first joined the paper in October 1985.
“Colleen is the heart and soul of our newspaper and brightened our days when she walked in the door each morning,” said Seth Wallace, Pall-Times managing editor. “We thank her deeply, will miss her greatly, and we send nothing but our very best wishes to Colleen and her family.”
Colleen and her husband, David, raised two daughters and now are the proud grandparents of six grandchildren. She plans to dedicate even more time to loving her grandkids and quilting as part of Oswego’s Quilt with Passion.
