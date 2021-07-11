Beloved Pall-Times copy editor Colleen Goewey retires

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.