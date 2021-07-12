Barlow to port: See you in court

OSWEGO — Construction on an agricultural export center at the Port of Oswego that blocks views of Lake Ontario restarted in recent days and the city of Oswego promptly responded Monday by filing a lawsuit claiming the Port Authority did not properly navigate the approval process and asking the court to halt construction.
The Port of Oswego Authority started construction last month on a more than $15 million grain import and export facility after at least two years of planning. Controversy erupted when the Port of Oswego Authority started construction late last month on a storage facility that obstructed views of the historic West Pierhead Lighthouse, and city officials responded by accusing the Port of a lack of transparency in altering the plans and threatened legal action.
Port officials temporarily paused construction last week to evaluate potential options to modify the plan and noted a decision would be made by the end of the week. Construction restarted and the week came and went with no announcement from the Port, provoking a lawsuit from the city, which early last week hired Syracuse-based law firm Hancock Estabrook to assist in the forthcoming legal battle.
City officials said Monday an Article 78 proceeding, used to appeal the decisions of state and local agencies in New York, would be filed in state Supreme Court. A copy of the city’s lawsuit was not immediately available.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, who vocally opposed the construction throughout the past week, blasted the Port on Monday when announcing the lawsuit, calling the project “absurd” and saying the Port disseminated misinformation about the project.
"As a result of the Port Authority's continued arrogance and incompetence, the city of Oswego has no choice but to proceed with our lawsuit,” Barlow said in a statement. “The people of Oswego are extremely disappointed, and I intend to work on their behalf to do all I can to stop this absurd project."
Port Authority Executive Director William Scriber in late 2019 told The Palladium-Times the export center would be “the largest agricultural development project” in central New York and noted the investment was “crucial to the growing agricultural business, not only at the Port but all of central New York.”
The storage facility, which is not the tallest of the planned buildings in the Port’s plans, obstructed views of the historic West Pierhead Lighthouse from East First Street as it was erected last week, prompting outcry and criticism from citizens and officials who say the view is an invaluable asset to the community.
Barlow said the Port Authority Board, executive director and hired consultants on the project did not go through the proper protocols to build the towering structure at the mouth of the Oswego River.
“We fully intend to highlight the flaws in their plan, the misinformation they've disseminated and the deception they've orchestrated on their own community,” the mayor said.
Scriber said the construction and plans for the Port’s grain storage building had been public for more than a year, adding the Port “has been entirely transparent in sharing its plans.”
“As a state authority we went through all legal channels and posted information on this and other projects on our website and our social media in advance,” Scriber said.
Scriber last week said the Port board authorized a review of the project that included the feasibility and cost of modifications while also considering priorities, such as ship accessibility, ability to meet customer needs and maintaining revenue. Scriber at the time noted the Port ultimately must maintain its commercial viability.
City officials last week hired Hancock Estabrook the same day the Port said it was pausing construction and noted retaining the firm was a preliminary step and the lawsuit would not be filed until the Port completed its internal review of the project.
“We’re waiting to see if the Port does the right thing and looks at a redesign that reduces the obstructions,” City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli said on Tuesday, noting the lighthouse is an important landmark in the city.
Construction visibly moved forward in recent days as another structure started to take shape and walls were added to the frame of the storage facility that sparked the initial reaction from city officials and residents.
“I am hardly surprised that after a very brief pause, if any, the Oswego Port Authority has managed to develop no new ideas, no solutions and has determined there is no alternative to the massive structure currently under construction,” Barlow said Monday, questioning the Port’s sincerity in honestly looking at alternative options. “The Port Authority’s lack of creativity and transparency, coupled with an inability to adapt to the concerns raised by their neighbors is disappointing.”
The city is asking for a temporary restraining order to halt construction while the legal case plays out.
A spokesperson for the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) Local 068, which represents Port of Oswego employees, released a statement last week calling the Port vital to the economic and overall success of the city and lamenting negative statements from the public and elected officials.
“The grain facility is the next step in making the Port a more productive business that will benefit the community, the region, New York farmers and the state as a whole,” the statement said. “The Port’s project, built with state money, will support state and local jobs. For the Port City to thrive and grow, we need to recognize the importance of, and investment in, the Port of Oswego.”
The CSEA spokesperson noted the public and local officials were provided avenues to respond to plans for the grain facility throughout the planning process, adding “it’s unfortunate to see the Port vilified and referred to as ignorant and irresponsible,” terms Barlow used early last week when the controversy started.
City officials have argued the structures destroy the local viewshed and have claimed the Port was not transparent throughout the planning process. Barlow on Monday said the Port deceived the community and regulatory agencies by constructing a different project than what was originally proposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.