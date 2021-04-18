Barlow, Schumer announce grants available for small businesses severely impacted by pandemic

OSWEGO — The federal COVID-19 stimulus will provide the city of Oswego with funds for distribution to businesses unable to operate due to the pandemic, Mayor Billy Barlow and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have announced.
The Oswego REVIVAL Business Grant Program will make $150,000 available in grant funding for small businesses still closed due to “continued hardship created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” and also for new businesses looking to open, or existing businesses that want to expand or relocate in the city of Oswego.
“Downtown Oswego is in the midst of a true revival and ensuring continued growth and success is key to building on our accomplishments,” Barlow said. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve supported existing small businesses using loan funding, grant funding and other economic initiatives. Now, we aim to help those businesses still unable to reopen due to mounting costs, revenue shortfalls and other pandemic-related issues.”
It’s the latest in a series of initiatives underwritten by the American Rescue Plan, which Schumer championed and for which he demanded extensive aid to local governments. Passed in early March, the American Rescue Plan has allowed the city of Oswego to forgive all 25 of the $10,000 loans provided in 2020 to small businesses, and provide $5,000 in grant funding to cover closing costs for frontline workers buying homes inside city limits.
“Our recovery from the pandemic is dependent on the success of our small businesses, so it is great to see the city of Oswego use its American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses recover and emerge stronger than before,” Schumer said. The Port City is allocated to receive $1.89 million out of the mammoth bill’s $1.9 trillion price tag. Roughly $23.8 billion was earmarked for direct aid to New York’s state and municipal governments, including $2.5 billion for upstate schools.
Common Council Vice President Kevin Hill, R-3rd Ward, praised the Barlow administration’s continued focus on downtown development and said it was “incumbent on (city leaders) to do what we can to protect that forward trajectory.”
“Oswego’s small businesses are an integral part of the unique fabric and identity of our community and the REVIVAL grant program will help to deliver support to those businesses when they need it most,” Hill said. “Since Mayor Barlow took office, we have seen unprecedented levels of development throughout Oswego, including a complete transformation of our core downtown and significant growth within our small business community.”
Officials said grant funding for re-opening businesses will be capped at $10,000 per business, with grants for new or expanded businesses capped at $25,000. Applicants must be able to demonstrate continued hardship directly connected to the pandemic, and applications are available from the city Office of Economic Development at 44 E. Bridge St., Oswego. Applications may be submitted in person or electronically to nemmons@oswegony.org and any questions should be directed to the Office of Economic Development at 315-343.3795.
