Barlow’s ‘Neighborhood Engagement Team’ made permanent

OSWEGO — Less than a year after police started so-called quality of life patrols, the program is becoming permanent.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Monday the creation of a permanent, two-officer Neighborhood Engagement Team at the Oswego Police Department (OPD). Barlow proposed the OPD quality of life patrols last September, requesting $90,000 to allocate to the project aimed at addressing late-night disorderly behaviors and building a rapport between police and the community, and is making those patrols permanent with the Neighborhood Engagement Team.
“We’ve spent a considerable amount of resources on revitalizing our neighborhoods and making Oswego a great place to live and raise a family, but we still have more work to do and issues to address,” Barlow said in a statement Monday.
“By placing more police officers directly in our neighborhoods tasked with eliminating late night disruptions and addressing disorderly behavior, we are improving the quality of life for our residents and making Oswego a more desirable place for families.”
The move to make the Port City’s Neighborhood Engagement Team permanent comes at a time when policing reforms are being considered across the nation in the aftermath of a Minneapolis police officer’s killing of George Floyd and the resulting worldwide protests.
The city Neighborhood Engagement Team is tasked with squelching a number of neighborhood issues, from disruptive properties to code enforcement issues and other nuisances. Officers are expected to patrol on foot and via bikes, in addition to disseminating information related to quality of life issues, and establishing a permanent presence in city neighborhoods.
Barlow and OPD Chief Philip Cady, who took the helm in January, have both highlighted efforts to improve community engagement within the department. During his first month as the city’s top cop, Cady said community engagement would be a major initiative and committed to assigning two officers to deal directly with neighborhood issues.
“As a department, we feel it is important to address quality of life issues and neighborhood concerns while promoting crime reduction through proactive policing and directed enforcement activities,” Cady said of the neighborhood engagement team. “This multifaceted unit will use community-oriented policing and traditional law enforcement methods, working together with other city departments, to engage our community members and help improve the safety and quality of life in our neighborhoods.”
Council Vice President Kevin Hill, R-3rd Ward, who has championed quality of life issues during his time on the council, lent his support to the engagement teams, noting quality of life continues to be the most important issue for Third Ward residents.
The engagement team is expected to conduct targeted outreach in certain city neighborhoods, and respond quickly to any issues negatively impacting communities. OPD officers are expected to perform quality of life patrols year round.
Barlow said OPD, under Cady’s leadership, would pursue new ways to combat the presence of drugs in the community, battle crime and assist with code enforcement and late night disturbances.
Officers Brian Graves and Michaela Teifke are the two OPD officials assigned to the engagement team. Hill called Graves and Teifke “excellent representatives” of the police department, noting their presence in neighborhoods would “help to quickly address quality of life issues, in addition to improving communication and community engagement.”
As national protests continue against police violence, Hill said it’s important not to lose sight of the quality local police in the Port City, adding he’s proud to work with the hardworking men and women of OPD.
“I’ve had the chance to work with our police officers on every level and I’m confident you’d be hard-pressed to find a more professional, community-minded police department anywhere,” Hill said.
City officials said residents with issues or concerns in their neighborhood that require a response can contact the team at OswegoPDNET@oswegony.org or call 315-342-8120.
