OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Monday unveiled a $46 million spending proposal for the city’s coming fiscal year that, if approved without changes, would result in a property tax rate equal to the current budget year.
The $46,173,958 spending proposal would mark a roughly 1.1 percent increase in spending from the current budget year and would hold the city’s property tax rate at roughly $15.29 per $1,000 of assessed value. The total property tax levy under Barlow’s proposal would increase by almost 3 percent, from roughly $12.46 million to nearly $12.83 million, with modest revenue increases also expected to offset some of the additional spending.
“My proposed budget is a responsible budget, properly prioritizing the needs of our citizens and community,” Barlow said in a Monday statement. “Our return-on-investment driven strategy is transforming our city and this budget continues a level of investment that moves our community forward, protects our residents and makes Oswego a more attractive place to live and visit.”
The Oswego Common Council is slated to review the mayor’s budget in the coming weeks and hold a Sept. 13 public hearing on the spending and revenue proposal prior to finalizing the plan.
Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, said the city Budget Committee — comprised of Corradino and councilors Kevin Hill, R-3rd Ward, and Susan McBrearty, D-1st Ward — would meet Monday, Aug. 30 to start budget deliberations. Corradino said the committee would start with the Department of Public Works, Police Department and Fire Department, and has invited each of the department heads to Monday’s meeting. Councilors made a single, revenue-neutral amendment to Barlow’s 2021 spending plan last year and the year before adopted the mayor’s budget without alterations.
Barlow in a Monday statement noted the 2022 spending and revenue plan, his sixth as mayor, does not utilize any of the city’s fund balance or savings from prior budget years to cover costs. Barlow said the spending and revenue proposal also does not call for any increases in taxes or fees.
Since taking office in 2016, Barlow has overseen a steady stream of mostly flat budgets, with one tax increase in the 2018 budget year and one tax cut in 2019.
The 2022 budget, if approved without alterations, would be the third consecutive spending and revenue plan to keep property tax rates flat, following the 2019 tax cut.
Barlow’s budget proposal allocates $4.7 million for the city Fire Department, $4.9 million for police and $7 million for the city Department of Public Works, all slight increases from the current budget year.
Personnel costs are by far the highest single expenditure in Barlow’s budget, (50 percent) followed by contractual obligations (24 percent) and fringe benefits (15 percent). Debt is the next largest city expense, with roughly 8 percent of costs attributed to city debt, according to budget documents provided by the city. The spending proposal absorbs approximately $300,000 in previously agreed upon contractual raises, which make up for the bulk of the roughly $514,000 in additional spending. Roughly $9 million, or about 20 percent of the city’s total costs, are allotted toward police and firefighter personnel costs.
Barlow highlighted several features of the 2022 budget, including $120,000 for special law enforcement details, including the city’s quality of life patrols, special investigations and drug enforcement. The spending proposal also calls for $100,000 in water treatment plant and distribution upgrades, $300,000 for technology upgrades and $60,000 for special events and concerts.
The total assessed value of taxable property in the city is roughly $839.14 million, up a little more than a 2 percent increase from the $814.82 million recorded prior to the adoption of the current budget.
Barlow’s budget proposal is available on the city’s website at https://oswegony.org/government/mayors-proposed-2022-budget.
