OSWEGO — Rev up those fryers, city leaders said Wednesday, for a new fast food restaurant in Oswego.
Mayor Billy Barlow announced in a press release that Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, Inc, operator of the popular Popeye’s fried chicken chain, will commence construction later this year at the site of an old Arby’s restaurant on the corner of State Route 104 and George Street on Oswego’s east side.
A new 2,100 square foot building will have a drive thru and indoor seating available, officials said, and workers are tentatively scheduled to break ground in October. A grand opening will likely follow in spring 2022, Barlow said.
“Bringing a Popeye’s to Oswego builds on our momentum and is another positive indicator that our community is moving in the right direction and worthy of investment by the business community,” Barlow said. “The former Arby’s location is an ideal location for Popeyes and I’m thrilled to see this highly visible, vacant parcel be placed back into productive use."
Popeye’s, now a national franchise, first opened in 1972 with a single store owned by Alvin C. Copeland Sr. located near New Orleans, Louisiana, according to company officials. Over the last fifty years, Popeye’s has grown to over 2,700 stores in the United States and worldwide, with over 180 stores in New York alone.
A business spokesman said the company was grateful to find Port City leaders amenable to the development.
“We would like to thank Mayor Barlow and the leadership of the community for the vision to welcome yet another national concept to the city of Oswego and to our Oswego and Price Chopper Plaza shopping centers,” said Dominick Madia of National Structures, Inc. “We are thankful and Honored to serve the community with this new concept and the future concepts that shortly we plan on bringing into our Oswego centers.”
