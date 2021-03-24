Barlow, Pontiac lawyers clash over ‘slanderous’ claims

Mayor says ‘enough is enough,’ vows to continue push
OSWEGO — The embattled Pontiac Nursing Home is threatening legal action against Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow if the Port City executive continues to publicly criticize the facility, but Barlow isn’t backing down from his stance that government needs to step in and hold the poorly rated nursing home accountable.
A law firm representing Pontiac Nursing Home, an 80-bed facility located on East River Road near the city line, sent Barlow a cease-and-desist letter dated March 17, in response to statements the mayor made in a Syracuse.com|Post-Standard story earlier this month. Barlow said Pontiac should “have been closed long ago” and called on state regulators to provide better oversight.
Langston McFadden, an attorney from Rochester-based Pullano & Farrow representing Pontiac, called Barlow’s statements “defamatory, slanderous and malicious in nature.” McFadden’s letter said Pontiac demands Barlow “immediately cease and desist from making any further negative and defamatory comments” about the facility and consider the March 17 letter “Pontiac’s good faith effort” to resolve the matter without the need for litigation.
Barlow on Wednesday said it was understandable Pontiac would not want him to talk about the facility, noting “they have a long, long record of poor care and mistreatment of their residents, offer sub-standard living conditions, regularly engage in poor management practices and have a lengthy list of criminal investigations,” some of which have resulted in criminal charges.
“When I mention these issues, and discuss the facts about their well-documented and publicized record, I understand why they may not like that and may wish to silence me,” Barlow said, adding if the facility has a serious interest in improving their reputation and avoiding negative press they should “spend less time worrying about what I say and spend more time and energy providing the residents the quality care they’re entitled to and deserve, treating their employees with respect and improving their facility and the conditions of their living units.”
Asked why it is important to speak out, Barlow said the people of central New York need to know the dangers of placing a loved one, or possibly being placed themselves, in such a facility.
Barlow said he is pleading with DOH to get involved and put an end to the consistent pattern of poor care and lengthy record of mismanagement at the facility before another resident gets hurt, dies or is mistreated.
“Enough is enough,” the mayor said. “This facility, at this time, has no business caring for anybody. There is a very long, consistent, blatant, egregious pattern of abusive behavior, neglect of residents and poor living conditions.”
For their part, Pontiac — via McFadden’s letter — said operating a facility such as Pontiac is “extremely demanding,” and even more so amid a global pandemic. McFadden said Pontiac staff and management have “the utmost respect for their residents” and are “disappointed and deeply saddened” by the allegations.
“Pontiac is committed to providing quality care to its residents and has implemented appropriate measures to ensure the protection and well-being of all of its residents,” McFadden said.
Pontiac was recently added to a federal Special Focus Facility Program, which the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says is for homes with more problems, or more serious problems, than other nursing homes, or a pattern of serious abuse that has persisted over a long period of time.
A Wednesday statement provided to The Palladium-Times on behalf of Pontiac said the facility’s “dedicated employees and management team take pride in the skilled nursing and rehabilitation services they provide to the home’s vulnerable population,” and welcomed the federal assistance.
“Although significant steps have already been taken to improve the quality of care and safety of the residents at the home, Pontiac welcomes any additional assistance from the Special Focus Facility Program that is offered with an eye towards serving and meeting the needs of the residents,” the statement reads. “It should be noted that 90 percent of the nursing homes given the current assistance the Special Focus Facility Program is now making available to Pontiac experience a significant improvement in care and operations within an 18 to 24 month period.”
Pontiac’s statement called it “disappointing” that some have chosen to “hurl insults and accusations at Pontiac,” even suggesting the home should be closed, at a time when “we should all come together collectively to find solutions to our problems.”
“The suggestion that the home be closed does nothing to better the city of Oswego or to provide necessary care to the residents that are in critical need of such care,” McFadden said on behalf of Pontiac. “The assistance being offered by the Special Focus Facility Program will allow Pontiac Nursing Home to continue its mission of serving the community with the finest medical services.”
Barlow said some of the words Pontiac used are nice and the company’s intentions “sound lovely,” but noted the facility has established a pattern of mismanagement and substandard living conditions and outlined several incidents dating back to 2015.
An October 2020 DOH citation claimed Pontiac failed to protect a resident from repeated sexual abuse throughout 2020 at the hands of a known sex offender residing at the home. State regulators said the nursing home and its staff failed to stop the repeated abuse and did not report potential criminal acts to law enforcement.
Oswego police last month said the state Attorney General was handling an investigation into the allegations and the department was acting in a supporting role.
The October 2020 citation was among more than a dozen publicly available DOH complaints dating back to 2017.
Federal regulators fined the facility $21,000 in 2019 after two residents died after not receiving emergency care fast enough. The city also cited the nursing home for a series of code violations in 2019, which included a leaky roof, electrical issues and other violations the city deemed “unsafe, insanitary or dangerous.”
Those incidents followed a 2016 incident in which two former employees of Pontiac were charged by the state Attorney General with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and willful violation of public health law. The accusations included employees taking photos of residents “in undignified poses.”
“I’ve seen enough and I feel I have a moral obligation to do what I can about it,” Barlow said Wednesday, pointing out all the above incidents occurred during his short time in city government. “The folks who end up in Pontiac are the poor, the elderly, the disabled, the most vulnerable of our community. They have no voice. They have little means. As a community, as a society, we have to help them and be their voice.”
McFadden’s letter also claimed Barlow’s comments do nothing but “sow discourse [sic] and anger” and were “intentionally made in an effort to denigrate the hard-working men and women employed at the facility.”
In response, Barlow said Pontiac employees for the most part are responsible professionals who can’t speak out because their jobs may be at risk. He said the issues at Pontiac start at the top and Cosimo Mastropierro, the out-of-town operator of the nursing home, and management have proven to be incapable of providing residents with quality care.
Pontiac receives a one-star overall rating from the state Department of Health (DOH), which oversees the state’s residential care facilities.
