Barlow orders city investigation into Pontiac

OSWEGO — Port City officials have opened an investigation into the embattled Pontiac Nursing Home and are seeking information from past and present employees, residents and family members in what they say is an effort to build a case against the facility and force a closure, operational changes or more rigorous oversight.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, who has criticized Pontiac for "mistreatment of residents" and called for the facility to improve or shutter, said Thursday the Oswego Police Department (OPD) would open an investigation into Pontiac and seek testimony and evidence from any individuals associated with the nursing home. Last month Pontiac, an 80-bed facility located on East River Road, responded to Barlow's criticism via a cease-and-desist letter and a statement to The Palladium-Times refuting the claims of poor conditions and substandard care.
In an strikingly accusatory statement, Barlow leveled serious, specific charges at the facility.
"The horror stories surrounding the Pontiac Care & Rehab Center are too long to list and go back many, many years," Barlow said in a Thursday statement, citing what he characterized as "horrendous living conditions" and abusive treatment of residents. "If we can collect and compile information from the public on their personal experiences with this facility and turn it over to authorities, we will significantly increase the likelihood that the state regulatory agencies will step up and take the appropriate actions that are so desperately needed, but I need the help of the public who have direct experiences with this facility."
OPD will be accepting confidential testimony, photographs, videos and other information, Barlow said, noting the information collected would add to the ongoing investigation into the nursing home. OPD Investigator Derek Jansson is leading the investigation, and anyone with information can call 315-342-8212 or email djansson@oswegony.org.
Police said all information collected will be kept confidential and eventually turned over to relevant state authorities and agencies.
Pontiac has been cited by the state Department of Health (DOH) on more than a dozen occasions dating back to 2017. An October 2020 citation claimed Pontiac failed to protect a resident from repeated sexual abuse at the hands of another resident and known sex offender.
Earlier this year, Oswego police said the state Attorney General's Office was investigating the sexual abuse incidents, and OPD was acting in a supportive role in that inquiry.
Federal regulators previously fined the facility $21,000 in 2019 following the deaths of two residents who did not receive prompt emergency care, contributing to their deaths. That same year the city cited the nursing home for a series of code violations, including a leaky roof, electrical issues and other "unsafe, insanitary or dangerous" conditions. Several other incidents at the facility dating back to 2015 resulted in criminal charges against employees.
Barlow in March said "enough is enough" and government needs to step in and hold the poorly-rated nursing home accountable or shutter the facility. A March 25 letter to DOH Commissioner Howard Zucker cited a half dozen examples of what Barlow described as negligence and said Pontiac "clearly exhibits an inability to properly manage the facility and care for its residents."
"I sincerely hope DOH considers action that brings change and hope to the residents in the Pontiac Care & Rehabilitation Center," Barlow wrote to Zucker, adding the facility has "long been considered a stain on our community, with a notorious reputation for inflicting pain and suffering on residents, family members and employees."
Barlow asked Zucker and DOH to step in "sooner rather than later,” and said the city is more than willing to assist and "stand ready to be part of the immediate solution," including possibly identifying alternative beds for residents.
An attorney representing Pontiac refuted Barlow’s claims last month and said the nursing home is “committed to providing quality care to its residents and has implemented appropriate measures to ensure the protection and well-being of all of its residents.” The law firm sent the mayor a cease-and-desist letter March 17, calling his statements "defamatory, slanderous and malicious in nature."
Through its attorney, Pontiac called Barlow’s statements “disappointing” and said the suggestion that the home be closed “does nothing to better the city of Oswego or to provide necessary care to the residents that are in critical need of such care.” Operating such a facility is “extremely demanding,” especially during a global pandemic, the lawyer said, adding Pontiac staff and management have “the utmost respect for their residents.”
Pontiac was recently added to a federal Special Focus Facility Program, which the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says is for homes with more problems, or more serious problems, than other nursing homes, or a pattern of serious abuse that has persisted over a long period of time.
A statement provided to The Palladium-Times on behalf of Pontiac said the facility’s “dedicated employees and management team take pride in the skilled nursing and rehabilitation services they provide to the home’s vulnerable population,” and welcomed the federal assistance.
“Although significant steps have already been taken to improve the quality of care and safety of the residents at the home, Pontiac welcomes any additional assistance from the Special Focus Facility Program that is offered with an eye towards serving and meeting the needs of the residents,” the statement said. “It should be noted that 90 percent of the nursing homes given the current assistance the Special Focus Facility Program is now making available to Pontiac experience a significant improvement in care and operations within an 18- to 24-month period.”
Asked about the objective of the city’s investigation, Barlow told The Palladium-Times "the most appropriate, and absolutely necessary, action" is to revoke the operating licenses for the facility and relocate the residents to "better, safer" homes, or for the DOH to bring in a third-party operator.
“We have to be a voice for the voiceless, stand up for the vulnerable and I can't allow this situation to continue in our community without trying to do something about it," the mayor said.
Barlow said the current owner-operator has proven incapable or disinterested in operating a clean facility that treats residents with care and compassion.
"A third-party operator should be assigned by DOH and, with government supervision, run the facility," Barlow said. "At a minimum, strong supervision, frequent inspections and consistent intervention should be put into place immediately."
Pontiac receives a one-star overall rating from DOH.
