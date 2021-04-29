Barlow: Downtown lights to shine at night, on sights

OSWEGO — West First Street’s popular sidewalk lamps will shine once again soon, according to city officials.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow told The Palladium Times this week Hannibal-based contractors WD Malone, pictured above sawing into West First Street Tuesday morning outside City Hall, were hired by the city to install an electrical conduit below the pavement to solve a “long- time issue with infrastructure along the street.”
Following the project, Barlow said the lamps would shine again in time to welcome outdoor venues for downtown businesses looking to expand their capacity through outdoor dining, calling the small project “well worth it.”
“(The street closure) is certainly inconvenient but will only be a brief construction period and many of the business owners downtown have wanted these lights back on for a long time,” Barlow said.
