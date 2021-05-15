Barlow: Bail reform causing "real danger" after police report man arrested 18 times in 4 days

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow leveled his toughest criticism yet at New York's criminal justice system, saying a local serial thief has been arrested and allowed to go free 17 times.
Since 2019, New York has installed new protections for defendants including the elimination of cash bail for many crimes that would previously allow law enforcement to hold an individual in custody before trial. Barlow has long been part of a chorus of fellow Republicans and some Democrats across the state in decrying what they say is bad policy with worse results. Advocates of the reforms say the pre-2019 system created what amounted to two justice systems: one for those defendants with immediate access to bail or bond money, and another for those without.
Barlow said a recent example in the city of Oswego provides a case in point.
According to the city of Oswego Police Department (OPD), 32-year-old Robert Upgrove was arrested on more than a dozen charges of criminal trespass, criminal tampering, petit larceny and resisting between May 9 and May 12 of this year. Each of those times, he was released on an appearance ticket, officials said.
“Mr. Updegrove’s long arrest record clearly demonstrates how flawed New York state’s so-called 'Bail Reform' laws are," Barlow said Saturday.
Updegrove was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, according to OPD. He's now been remanded to the Oswego County Jail.
"The changes simply empower criminals, hinder law enforcement, absorb valuable resources and leave law-abiding citizens in real danger,” Barlow said.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said the "obvious beneficiaries of the state's flawed bail reform" are "career criminals."
"New York Democrats claimed these measures would communities safer," Barclay told The Palladium-Times. "As usual, reality doesn't match up with their rhetoric. Creating a revolving door for criminals undermines public safety and puts unnecessary pressure on police departments. Albany needs to make law and order a priority again."
According to reporting from the New York Post's Bernadette Hogan, a number of Republican state lawmakers, in a show of support for law enforcement, have or plan to introduce bills that would "strengthen penalties for assaulting a police officer" and another bill that would "make it a hate crime to attack a police officer simply because of their profession."
Hogan's report published Tuesday, May 11 also cited legislation from state Sen. Alexis Weik, R-Long Island, who is also married to a police officer, that would "defund the municipalities that defund the police."
