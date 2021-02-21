Barlow announces second round of ‘Buy One, Get One’ local business promotion program

OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is hosting a second round of the “Buy One, Get One” program to incentivize residents to shop locally and support small businesses in Oswego.
The “Buy One, Get One” program partners city government with local businesses to offer store deals and dining discounts. The city previously created gift certificates to be used at local businesses throughout Oswego, allowing residents to purchase a gift certificate for $25 and the city of Oswego, using funding provided by the Oswego City Revitalization Corporation (OCRC), providing the purchaser a second $25 gift card for free, to be used at participating local retailers and restaurants.
The city of Oswego administered a round of the “Buy One, Get One Program” during the 2020 holiday shopping season and experienced significant interest from businesses and shoppers, selling out of gift certificates within hours. The second round of the program, initially announced during Mayor Billy Barlow’s State of the City Address in January and titled “Blizzard Bucks” for this upcoming round, is intended to encourage shopping local in March, a month typically considered the slowest shopping month of the year for Oswego businesses.
In addition to the annual lull in business, ongoing COVID concerns continue to hamper economic activity.
“Our new ‘Buy One, Get One’ program is a very unique and creative way to further support our small business community during the COVID crisis by directly incentivizing and encouraging residents to stay in Oswego and shop local,” said Barlow. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve tried to develop creative ways to help support businesses here in Oswego, and the ‘Buy One, Get One’ program, mutually benefiting producers and consumers, is one more tool we can use to keep our local economy moving,” Barlow said.
The certificates will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Feb. 27 at the city of Oswego Economic Development Office, 44 E. Bridge St. The city is using $10,000 in OCRC funding to make 400 gift certificates available, on a first come, first served basis, limited one per customer. Certificates will expire on March 31, 2021.
Any locally owned small business located within the city of Oswego wishing to get more details on how the program works and wants to participate by accepting gift certificates, should contact Nathan Emmons, director of economic development via email at nemmons@oswegony.org,
This program is free for small businesses to participate and requires no monetary investment.
