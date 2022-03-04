OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday the return of the 4th of July Independence Day Parade and the annual Harborfest during the summer after being canceled the last two years.
The parade will be held Sunday, July 3, at 1 p.m, while Harborfest will run from July 28-31 throughout the Port City.
“We are extremely excited to bring back our traditional Independence Day Parade in 2022 and will hold the first of our three downtown block parties, successfully introduced in 2021, following the parade,” Barlow said.
The parade will begin on Liberty Street, eventually turning eastbound down Bridge Street. Following the parade, the city will host another downtown block party at 5 p.m. along West First Street.
There will be live music from Ruby Shooz, free activities for children of all ages and expanded outdoor dining space for restaurants. The night will end with fireworks over the Oswego river at 9:45 p.m.
Individuals or organizations interested in participating in the parade may find an application on the city website at www.oswegony.org, email amurphy@oswegony.org or can 315-343-3795. The deadline to register is Friday, June 10th. Parade participants will compete for cash prizes with categories including best float overall, most patriotic float, most creative float, best youth performance float, and best non-youth performance float.
Harborfest will be highlighted by the “World class” Grucci firework display Saturday over the Oswego Harbor. An event program and schedule for Harborfest will be announced in the coming weeks. To become a vendor or volunteer, visit www.oswegoharborfest.com.
“Our Independence Day celebration and annual Harborfest event are marquee events for the community, bringing fun, excitement and economic activity to the city, making it critically important to reintroduce these events post COVID to give both residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy the very best of our community,” Barlow said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.