Barlow announces military appreciation luncheon and fishing at Wright’s Landing marina

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced this week a partnership with the Oswego-based veterans charity, Thank A Service Member, Inc (TASM) to offer a military appreciation luncheon and fishing trip for active members of the military and veterans living in the city of Oswego.
Through a $15,000 grant from the city, TASM, in partnership with the Oswego City Veteran’s Council, will host local veterans and guests at Wright’s Landing Marina for a luncheon and fishing excursion using local charter boats. The event is funded through a $15,000 grant from the city and will be followed by a closing ceremony with awards and gift bags on Friday, Aug. 13. TASM will reach out to local veterans organizations to select veterans to participate in the event.
“I am honored to partner with Thank A Service Member, Inc, and Executive Director Peter Allen, to offer veterans a great get away on the water to fish and enjoy themselves as a way for the community to honor their service and support their needs,” said Barlow. “Our funding will allow for a well-organized event that gives our veterans a much-needed break, brings people to our improved marina and promotes our local fishing and charter businesses right here in Oswego. I thank Mr. Allen and TASM for partnering with the City of Oswego to host this event and for all the great work they do for veterans living in our community.”
Thank A Service Member, Inc is an approved 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to working on behalf of America’s military veterans and active-duty service members. TASM frequently creates educational programs, support initiatives and venues designed to show appreciation and gratitude for military personnel’s service and sacrifices.
“We are grateful to Mayor Barlow and the city of Oswego for this partnership and the generous funding commitment, “said Allen. “This meaningful event is a terrific way to engage and promote local businesses while showing appreciation to the military veterans in our community.”
The city of Oswego’s $15,000 grant will fully fund the luncheon and fishing excursion as part of a $200,000 funding commitment from Barlow and the Oswego Common Council to not-for-profit organizations in the city of Oswego following the COVID-19 pandemic. Several not-for-profit organizations received grants from the city of Oswego to offset fundraising and revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic. The expansive support for local businesses and organizations was made possible by allocations from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan package. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, longtime Senator from New York, authored the legislation.
For more information on TASM, visit www.thankaservicemember.org or contact Peter Allen at 315-402-5915 or tasm09@gmail.com.
