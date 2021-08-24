Barlow announces 9/11 remembrance events

OSWEGO — The city of Oswego will observe the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks with a series of memorial events, Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday.
President George W. Bush proclaimed Sept. 11, 2002 as the first Patriot Day, and asked Americans to do two things: volunteer or contribute to their communities, and recognize and honor the firefighters, EMS personnel, police, first responders and civilians who sprang into action on that sunny September Tuesday.
“The city of Oswego encourages the public to join us,” Barlow said. “On Sept. 11, 2021, we will honor the memory of the fallen, as well as the lives of those that have survived and continue to care for and protect the citizens of the United States of America.”
Saturday, Sept. 11
6:30 a.m.
Sunrise Run
Members of Team Red, White and Blue, as well as police recruits, and members of the city of Oswego Police and Fire Departments will lead a procession of first responders and emergency vehicles westbound across the Bridge Street Bridge, ending the run at the city of Oswego Police Department. Uniformed personnel from local fire, police and EMS agencies will salute the procession from the north side of the Bridge Street Bridge. Spectators are encouraged to support this run from the south side of the Bridge Street bridge.
8:30 a.m.
Ceremony at the city of Oswego Fire Department
Barlow, Fire Chief Randy Griffin, Police Captain Damien Waters and Fire Department Chaplain Father John Canorro will honor and remember the sacrifices made during the attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001. There will be a moment of silence, as well as a bell ringing.
9:15 a.m.
Procession to Breitbeck Park
Emergency vehicles to lead a procession from the city of Oswego Fire Department headquarters to Breitbeck Park. The public is asked to follow behind the procession to Breitbeck Park.
10 a.m.
Blue Mass
Father John Canorro from Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Parish invites all emergency personnel and the public to an outdoor Mass at Breitbeck Park to honor and pray for all Americans affected by the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
