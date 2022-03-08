OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Monday the return of the Oswego Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park beginning on Wednesday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m.
For eight weeks during the summer, the Oswego County Musicians Collaborative and the city of Oswego are sponsoring a concert band and a jazz band concert.
The concerts will be entering their 88th season.
“I know I speak for all the musicians in saying we are looking forward to the series this year,” said David Sterio, president of the Oswego County Musicians Union. “Both the concert band and jazz band are warmed up, ready to go and looking forward to seeing all our supporters in the park again this year.”
The concert band performs traditional marches, show tunes and standard band literature, and is directed by Trevor Jorgenson. The jazz band, led by Stan Gosek, features music from the big band era to today’s jazz greats.
Here are the dates for each concert:
-The concert band on June 29 at 7:30 p.m.
-The concert band on July 6 at 7:30 p.m.
-The jazz band on July 13 at 7:30 p.m.
-The concert band on July 20 at 7:30 p.m.
-The jazz band on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.
-The concert band on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.
-The concert band on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.
-The jazz band on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.
There is no concert on July 27 due to Harborfest.
In the event of rain, concerts will be held under the Breitbeck Park pavilion. Concerts are free and open to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
“We’re pleased to once again partner with the Oswego County Musicians Union, and the Oswego County Musicians Collaborative to bring the sunset concert series back to Breitbeck Park,” Barlow said. “The concerts offer a free and enjoyable opportunity for listeners to get outside, support local musicians and hear some fine music.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.